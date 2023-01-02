FELONY
Brandon Bryce Arrington, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant Dec. 22 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Sherry Patricia Ann McKay, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Dec. 22 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of a controlled substance and other charges.
Reyna Salinas Puente, 38, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 23 on Chipman Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery, willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Jennifer Ann Hernandez, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 25 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts second degree burglary and vandalism.
Zachary Michael Hoffman, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Dec. 25 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment.
Fernando Serafin Candia Ramos, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 26 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, first degree burglary, vandalism and other charges.
Shawn Brian Dearing, 52, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Dec. 26 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Steven Brent Hassel, 51, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 26 on Sweet Brier in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult, kidnapping and robbery.
Jacob Joseph Jones, 28, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 27 on Hidden Harbor Drive in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
Jonathan Andrew Reitano, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 28 on the 200 block of Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transient failure to register as sex offender.
DUI
Geovanni Rodriguez Hernandez, 22, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Dec. 26 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving without a license and possession of controlled substance.