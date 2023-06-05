FELONY
Everett Michael Daniel Maghan, 33, of Chico was arrested by a state parole officer May 25 on Barrister Drive in Boise, Idaho and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Darea Darcell Correia, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 25 on Elm Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, false personation, second degree robbery, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
William Leialoha Norton, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 25 on Standford Street in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court.
Steven Timothy Rowens, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 25 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transport/sell narcotic controlled substance, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Curtis John Scott, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested May 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of false checks.
Rebecca Lynn White, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 25 at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault like to produce bodily injury.
Jayna Anne Young, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer May 25 on County Road I in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Jesus Juarez Andrade, 38, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 26 on Newport Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $180,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, threaten crime with intent to terrorize and violation court order to prevent domestic violence.
Erica Shyann Williams, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 26 on W. Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court and two counts inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship.
Jaron Lee Carnahan, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 26 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wonton disregard for safety.
Nicholas Cole Goff, 48, of Hanaford was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 26 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Diana Irene Munoz, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 26 on Mariposa Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Jason Allen Pope, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 26 on Union Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and sale of a controlled substance.
Mario Rivera, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 26 on Mariposa in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court, two counts possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Robert Lewis Denlay, 57, of Oroville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 26 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on bail, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, forgery, false checks and other charges.
Juan Ramon Perez, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 27 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and possession of controlled substance for sale.
Deangelo Lamar Roberts, 31, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer May 27 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Amber Marie Fenwick, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 28 on Skyline in Ranch Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, obstruct executive officer and other charges.
Brayden Levi Jones, 33, of Grand Rapids, Mich., was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 28 on N. Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
James Williams Hayes, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 28 on Hillcreek in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Cliff Clayton Rhoads, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 29 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Anthony Brian Torres, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 29 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Analise Deyannara Jones, 20, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 30 on W. Walnut in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $37,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court.
Noah Ryan Coats, 41, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy at the sheriff’s office on May 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, ex-felon with firearm and failure to appear in court.
Kevin John Horton, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 30 on Callahan in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident.
Corrina Marie Powell, 32, of Millville was arrested by a CHP officer May 31 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.
Trenton Joe Prince, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 31 on White Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Wesley Marcello Reed, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 31 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of arson/forest land and failure to appear in court.
DUI
Palani Sheldon Jude Gouveia, 47, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 25 on County Road 60 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jesus Ernesto Moreno, 27, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer May 25 on Shasta Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,00 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Weiliang Liu, 51, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer May 26 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and cultivation of marijuana.
Esther Guardado Aguilar, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by an Orland police officer May 28 on County Road 16 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael William Walton, 20, of Glenn was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 28 on W. Laurel Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Javier Francisco Garcia Fuentes, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 28 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury and driving without a license.
Jose Vargas Alonso, 35, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 30 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Bradley Curtice Gardner, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 31 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.