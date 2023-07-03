FELONY
Brian Lawrence Parker, 59, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 22 on N. Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and resist/delay peace officer.
Nathaniel Dustin Clemes, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 22 in the Denny’s restaurant parking lot on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of carry a concealed firearm while driving a vehicle, carry a dirk or dagger, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, second degree robbery and other charges.
Antonia Louise Robins, 31, of Bakersfield was arrested by a CHP officer June 22 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and two counts willful cruelty to child.
Raymond Michael Salgado, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 22 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $105,000 bail and a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Ty Mitchell Smith, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 22 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a minor.
Frank Silas Williams, 49, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 22 on Apache Trail in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Jacob Anthony Kennedy Cummings, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 23 on Ash Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of disobey court order and other charges.
Heather Ann Mack, 38, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 23 on County Road G in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Robert Walter Taresh, 53, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 23 on Cherry Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Christian Paul Herron, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 23 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales and other charges.
Michael Ray Mullins, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 23 on Pebblestone Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violationo f probation and violation of post release community supervision.
Elijah Frank Cunningham, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 24 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of registered sex offenders misuse of electronic monitoring device.
Jason Michael Stewart, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 25 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Judson Erik Tobisch, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 25 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carry a loaded firearm in public, ex-felon in possession of firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Karla Pahua Ortega, 21, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 26 on Paigewood Drive in Orland and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge and violation of probation.
Daniel Salcedo, 19, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 26 on Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
David Lee Arnette, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of two counts vandalism.
Joe Landecho Lopez, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 26 on Shasta Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
William James Nichols, 37, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 26 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles and other charges.
Aiden Romero Sewall, 18, of Chico was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 26 on Ash Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and child cruelty.
Scott Llewellyn, 32, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio was arrested by an Orland police officer June 27 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle.
Brian Kenneth Michaud, 52, of Willows was arrested by a state parole officer June 27 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of registered sex offender remove/disable electronic ankle monitor and violation of parole.
Eric James Haubner, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer June 27 on S. Market Street in Redding and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole and transient failure to register as sex offender.
Justin Michael Hazlett, 46, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 27 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Benjamin Russell Mandere, 22, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 27 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arrangement of meeting with minor for purpose of lewd and lascivious acts, contact minor with intent to commit sexual offense and sex with minor under 16.
Jimmy Allen Brooke, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 28 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, criminal threats and false imprisonment.
Trevor Elliot Deleon, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 28 on Interstate 5 south of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, false imprisonment, willful injury to child, violation of parole, and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Heather Ann Mack, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 28 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, failure to appear in court on felony charge, and other charges.
Juan Ramon Perez, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 28 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
DUI
Andre Larue Bonnot, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 23 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jacob Riley Gordon, 26, of Magalia was arrested by a CHP officer June 23 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Donguk Kim, 74, of San Rafael was arrested by a CHP officer June 24 on Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Pablo Ornelas Tinoco, 50, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 24 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jaime Martinez Hernandez, 40, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer June 25 on Shasta Avenue in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Shara Melanie Griggs, 43, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer June 24 on S. Main offramp at Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Justin Michael Valdivia, 35, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 24 at Whiskey Kitchen restaurant in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Steven Garry Berg, 38, of Proberta was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 25 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Arturo Mendoza, 39, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer June 26 on Gyle Road at Bonnie Court and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.