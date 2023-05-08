FELONY
David Lee Arnette, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 27 on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Scott Timothy Crozier, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 27 on Macho Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery.
Emmanuel Estrella, 22, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 27 at Forward Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, identity theft and other charges.
Daniel Hamilton Graham, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 27 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, failure to appear in court, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and vandalism.
Marco Antonio Gurrola, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 27 on Southridge Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict injury on child.
Kevin Lamont Butch Henry, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 27 on Third Street Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault with firearm on person.
Joshua Javier Jimenez, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 27 on Macho Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery.
Benjamin Palafox, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 27 on Third Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on child under 14.
Nikki Rae Moon, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 28 at Circle K store in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court, possession of narcotic controlled substance, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Brandon Grant Jaimez, 38, of Greenville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 28 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court and vandalism.
Miguel Copas Lopez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 28 on Lakeside Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Dennis Robert Terrell, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer April 28 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Nathaniel Dustin Clemes, 27, of California was arrested by a Corning police officer April 29 in Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, carry loaded firearm in public, carry dirk/dagger, second degree robbery and other charges.
Perry Wilfred Longtin, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 29 on Columbia Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to animals, failure to appear in court and a special allegation.
William Joseph Paris Shepard, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer April 29 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Shabaka Lamumbaseiko Thurman, 24, of El Sobrante was arrested by a Corning police officer April 30 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, possession of firearm not registered to person and other charges.
Ralph Nathaniel Galindo, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 1 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Nicholas Ryan Self, 40, of Olivehurst was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 1 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, registered sex offender failure to file change of address and other charges.
Sean Anthony Prior, 34, of Willows was returned to custody in the Glenn County Jail from the Napa State Hospital on May 1 and booked into the jail without bail on suspicion of vehicle theft, receive known stolen property, prohibited person with ammunition/firearm, carry concealed dirk/dagger, obstruct/resist peace officer/medical personnel, assault with deadly weapon, false imprisonment, willful cruelty to child, manufacture/possess zip gun and other charges.
Matthew Charles Leger, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 2 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
James Jonathan Midgett, 37, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 2 on Ross Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billy jack and other charges.
Monica Lisbeth Savallos, 33, of Yucaipa was arrested by a CHP officer May 2 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, driving under the influence and other charges.
Selena Grace Marion, 31, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer May 3 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Grady Lester Duffy, 65, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 3 on Chestnut Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery of emergency personnel, resisting executive officers, use of pepper spray by felon and other charges.
David Michael Knox, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 3 on Lake Side Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts inflict corporal injury on spouse.
DUI
Rene Barrera Munoz, 47, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 27 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jose R. Villagran Carvallo, 26, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 29 on Highway 32 in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Anthony Raymond Beck, 28, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer May 1 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Scott Ryan Luna, 40, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 1 on First Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run.