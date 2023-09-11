FELONY
Dylon Joseph Wagoner, 29, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 31 at Lollipop Park in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft, terms for multiple convictions and other charges.
Shannon Marie Ogiba, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 31 on McLane Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault.
Gregg Alan Farlinger, 55, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 1 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Kenneth Gene Peracca, 69, of Owasso, Okla., was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 1 on County Road M in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult and other charges.
Deborah Rose Elvers, 67, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 1 on Cypress in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration.
Karly Shawnta Hawthorne, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 1 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, false personate and other charges.
Justin Michael Launius, 27, of Blue Lake was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant Sept. 1 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, buy/receive stole property, failure to appear in court, false personate, forge/alter vehicle registration, possession of billy jack/leaded cane and other charges.
Jose Felix Franco, 33, of Paramount was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 2 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, felon in possession of pepper spray and other charges.
Theodore Baird Genovese, 38,k of Los Angeles was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 2 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, illegal possession of assault weapon, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of large capacity magazine and other charges.
Eric Van Kolb, 25, of Manton was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 2 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of hit and run/death or injury and driving under the influence.
Esther Elizabeth Thompson, 33, of Santa Monica was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant Sept. 2 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of assault weapon, manufacture/import/sale/possess large capacity magazine and other charges.
Christy Lynn Wilding, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 2 on Riverside Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of adult abuse and other charges.
Ida Denise Arizola, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 3 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Gaven Stanley Jenkins, 22, of Magalia was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 2 on County Road 200 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and possession of drugs/alcohol in jail.
Scott Edward Beavers, 53, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 3 on Yolo Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Eric Marshall Peteet, 38, of Los Angeles was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 3 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of assault weapon, manufacture/import/possess large capacity magazine and other charges.
Jeffrey Eugene Tice, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 3 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder and cruelty to elder/dependent adults.
Juan Mendoza Cruz, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 4 on Eldrid Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry concealed weapon on person, concealed weapon on person with prior conviction of crimes, evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, possession of a controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, and possession of firearm not registered to person.
Dennis Robert Terrell, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 4 at Jill’s Market in Dairyville and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of loitering/prowling.
Everett Michael Daniel Maghan, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 5 on Tehama Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of parole.
Kaelene Elizabeth Scritchfield, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 5 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship.
Amy Crystal Hogun, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 5 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of narcotic controlled substance, vehicle theft, transportation of a narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Cassidy Ann Rios, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 6 on Lassen in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child.
Dirk Flournoy, 63, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 6 on Trinity Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of crimes against elder/dependent adult and other charges.
Jeffery Dale Newton, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 6 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, failure to appear in court, obstruct/resist executive officer, vehicle theft, vandalism and other charges.
Alberto Perez, 39, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 6 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with firearm and other charges.
Jason Matthew Ramey, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 6 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, violation of probation, willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Daniel Vorabout, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff on Sept. 6 at the Tehama County Jail and booked on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of firearm by felon and prohibited person with ammunition.
DUI
Jesus Ernesto Moreno, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 31 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and hit and run property damage.
Kyndal Duane Bachman, 37, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 1 on Plumas Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Vere Walter Heard, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 2 at Luigi’s Pizza in Red Buff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jose Jesus Orozco, 22, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 2 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence. Bail was set at $10,000.
Enrique Fernando Lopez, 24, of Corning was arrested by an Orland police officer Sept. 3 on Newville Road in Eric Matthew Scholting, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 3 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Timothy Richard Bloomgren, 39, of Elk Grove was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 4 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Pio Cornejo Chavez, 51, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 4 on Wood Street and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Rachael Crabtree Clingan, 58, of Portland, Ore., was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 4 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Luis Edward Vazquez, 51, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 3 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.