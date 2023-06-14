FELONY
Justin Bryton Broome, 32, of Artiois was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 1 on County Road F in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer.
Jennifer Ann Jump, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 1 at Chowchilla State Prison and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Latsamy Kangmeuang, 46, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer June 1 on Winterpine Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Oscar Moreno Oropeza, 33, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 1 at the Atascadero State Hospital and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize, vandalism, false imprisonment, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, attempted murder and other charges.
Tarsem Singh, 27, of Pittsburg was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 1 at the Sacramento Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property and knowingly purchase/possess stolen property.
Brandon Allen Clayton, 37, of Meridian was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 1 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate, violation of parole and other charges.
Madison Marie Cauano, 23, of Paradise was arrested by a CHP officer June 2 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and attempt to commit possession of stolen property.
Brian Vernon Ross Jr., 28, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer June 2 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of attempt to commit possession of stolen property.
Salomon Garcia, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant June 2 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, exhibit deadly weapon and possession of leaded cane/billy jack.
Jason Richard Machado, 50, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 2 at the Interstate 5 bridge at Jewett Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger, enter land with intent to injure property, failure to appear in court on felony charge, possession of leaded cane/billy jack, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Douglas Scott Sullivan, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 2 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and willful cruelty to child.
Jaxon Lennon Bryant, 30, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 3 at Bud’s Jolly Cone on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempt to unlawfully take vehicle, bring controlled substance into jail, failure to appear in court, violation of parole, and other charges.
Thoai Dao, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 3 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of false imprisonment and other charges.
Juan Manuel Herrera, 41, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 3 on Swift Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of violation of protective order, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon.
Steven Garcia Hernandez, 34, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 4 at the Metropolitan State Hospital and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of carry concealed dirk/dagger, violation of probation and other charges.
Maxfield Alexander Parish, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 3 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Justin James Begley, 43, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer June 4 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, violation of post release community supervision, sale of a controlled substance and other charges.
Anthony Robert McLane, 41, of Paradise was arrested by a CHP officer June 4 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and vehicle theft, suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Jeremiah Paul Ray Setzer, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 4 on Second Street in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Lance Wayne Son, 46, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Corning police officer June 4 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with firearm and other charges.
Brian Lee Barnard, 52, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer June 5 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Robert Jude Garcia, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 5 on Highway 99E in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jon Paul Lareau, 51, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 5 on Tehama Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/billy jack and other charges.
Brandon Steven Martinovich, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 5 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery, receiving stolen property and other charges.
Michael James McDonald, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 5 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child-possible death/injury and other charges.
Ranae Ilene Torres, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 5 on Breckenridge Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and other charges.
Ruby Jane Epperson, 50, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer June 6 at the southbound Interstate 5 rest stop near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate and other charges.
Devon William Oylear, 28, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 6 on Rawson Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Agustine Anthony Corona, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 7 on Holmes Road in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, driving wrong side of road during a pursuit, ex-felon in possession of firearm and other charges.
Terra Donna Smith, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment.
Fabiola Vargas Castrejon, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 7 on Donnovan Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Matthew Vaughn Williams, 37, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 7 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, buy/receive stolen property, enhancement for felony while on bail, failure to appear in court, vehicle theft and other charges.
DUI
Juanita Cano Esparza, 23, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer June 4 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jose Luis Ziranhua Pamatz, 44, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 4 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Archibalt Joseph Rice, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 2 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Andrew Mario Hernandez, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer June 3 on East Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while privilege suspended with prior conviction.
Miguel Angel Solorzano Gutierrez, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 5 at the Red Bluff Airport and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael James Hetrick, 35, of Oroville was arrested by a CHP officer June 6 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and a no bail warrant for vehicle theft.
Katherine Jean Costa, 58, of Eureka was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 6 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.