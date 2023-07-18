FELONY
Ruben Christopher Banuelos, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 6 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into jail, possession of controlled substance in prison and possession of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Stuart Eugene Froman, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 6 on Green Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats and inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Miguel Copas Lopez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer July 6 on Lakeside Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Alice Marie Pryor, 48, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 6 at Jackson Heights Elementary School in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Aaron Lee Ramsey, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 6 on Hidden Harbor space 15 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of arson of inhabited structure and other charges.
Jose Manuel Rico, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 6 on Trinity Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Ronald Marion Guest, 57, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer July 7 on Road 3 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Antoine Bostic, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 7 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Joshua Marcus Irons, 39, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 9 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $175,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and threaten crime with intent to terrorize.
Robert James Baker, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer July 7 in the Raley’s store parking lot on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of parole violation and registered sex offender tampering of electronic monitoring system.
Ronald Marion Guest, 57, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer July 7 on the 23000 block of School Lane in Kirkwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Duke Barton Hinkle, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 7 on Riverside Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Michael Dean Oswald, 60, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 7 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession/use of stun gun and other charges.
Sergio Rameriz Yanez, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 7 at Diamond Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase of a narcotic substance for sale and other charges.
Brandon Joe Baker, 26, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 8 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a loaded firearm in publi, ex-felon in possession of firearm, possession of controlled substance while armed, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Mercedes Renee Owsley, 27, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 8 on San Benito Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a loaded firearm in public, possession of controlled substance while armed and other charges.
Tyrell Leon Clarke, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 9 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, violation of probation and other charges.
Steven Timothy Rowens, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 10 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon, two counts of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Jacob Wray Warner, 50, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 10 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of assault with firearm on person, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, criminal threats, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment and other charges.
Pedro Ceja Aguilar, 29, of Modesto was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 11 on the 15000 block of Jelly’s Ferry Road north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attempted robbery, burglary, attempted murder, assault with firearm on person and other charges.
Brandon Allen Clayton, 37, of Meridian was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 11 on C Street in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and violation of parole.
David Brandon Draughn, 34, of Weldon was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s lieutenant July 11 at the CDCR and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of battery on custodial officer and battery by prisoner.
Alexa Dawn Farris, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 11 on Antelope Boulvard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate/special circumstances and other charges.
Ashley Nicole Worley, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 11 at Classic Inn in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Ashley Linn Fisher, 35, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 11 on Shasta Street in Willows and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, child cruelty and other charges.
Uriah John Hare, 47, of Magalia was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 11 at the Butte County Jail and booked into Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court on felony charge.
Rudolph Alvarez Romo, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 11 on W. Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Lucky Bob Wyatt, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 11 at the Glenn County Jail and booked into the jail on suspicion of vandalism/deface property.
Dave Raymond Campbell, 53, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 12 on County Road P and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Sophia Monica Ortiz, 39, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 12 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of accessory.
DUI
Maria Eva Jimenez Martinez, 37, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer July 7 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Justin Elisha Anderson, 33, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 8 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charge.
Oscar Gerardo Duran Barrera, 40, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 8 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ciros Rosas Sanchez, 42, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer July 12 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.