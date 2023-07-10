FELONY
Analise Deyannara Jones, 20, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 29 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Daniel Hamilton Graham, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 30 on Fourth Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty, possession of ammunition by felon, possession of firearm by felon, vandalism more than $10,000 damage and other charges.
Heather Ann Mack, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 29 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and attempted kidnapping and other charges.
Jonathan Mark Ables, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 30 at the Butte County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Kyle David Welker, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 30 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Gabriel Lopez Baeza, 44, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 1 on Murdock Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Justin Bryton Broome, 32, of Artois was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 1 on County Road F in Artois and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $220,000 bail and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, vandalism, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Kenneth Michael Fredrickson, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 1 on N. Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of attempt to steal property, personate to make other liable, four counts failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Christopher Michael Dodd, 33, of Dorris was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 1 on the 2100 block of South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Michael Dean Flores, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 1 on Sister Mary Columbia Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats and violation of parole.
Jonathan Andrew Reitano, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 1 on Bell Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of registered sex offender failure to change address, violation of parole, registered sex offender violation of electronic monitoring device and other charges.
Santiago Valdovinos Chavez, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 2 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Bryan Taylor Kough, 55, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 2 on County Road 3 in Orland and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of first degree burglary and obstruct/resist executive officer.
Brandon Amel Knight, 46, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer July 2 on A Line and Highway 36E at Battle Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with firearm and possession of assault weapon.
Monica Rae White, 37, of Feather Falls was arrested by a CHP officer July 2 on Highway 99W in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence.
Sheree Estelle Zlamal, 36, of Sterling City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 3 on Interstate 5 in Maxwell and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Corey Michael Hansen, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 3 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Joseph Ryan Corona, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 4 on N. Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of probation, child endangerment, cruelty to child and other charges.
Rick D Dry, 48, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer July 4 on County Road F in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of stolen vehicle.
Joshua Lewis Abernathie, 21, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 5 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
James Edward Blair, 58, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 5 on Evergreen Circle in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship.
Jonathan Dale Johns, 32, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 5 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, attack with deadly weapon, willful cruelty to child, felon possession of stun gun, possession of controlled substance for sale, burglary, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Dennis Richard Kanen, 38, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 5 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $21,000 violation of post release community supervision, failure to appear on felony charge, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Nathan Arthur Webster, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 5 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to animals.
Corbette Earl Wilson, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 5 on S. Jackson in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence.
DUI
Ritu Jagir, 41, of Vista was arrested by a CHP officer June 29 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Terril Andrew Whitlock, 21, of Corning was arrested by an Orland police officer July 1 on Third Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
Anthony Lloyd Avila, 36, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer July 1 on Blu Bend Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ashleigh Elizabeth Fuchs, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 1 on Lake Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and battery.
Dennis Ray Dixon II, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 2 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Steven Edward Hunh, 34, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer July 2 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Agustin Jaime Lepe Villasensor, 44, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer July 4 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ramon Valdez, 19, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer July 4 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ryan Randall Radar, 29, of Willows was arrested by a CHP sergeant July 5 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.