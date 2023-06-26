FELONY
Cory Ray Ingle, 33, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 16 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Diana Leah Franks, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 16 at River Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry a concealed firearm and other charges.
Gabriela Yvette Gil, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer June 16 on the 1500 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, attack with a deadly weapon and willful cruelty to child.
Brandy Gail Rapley, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 16 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Homero Farias Salgado, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 16 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and violation of probation.
David Nathan Simmons, 34, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 16 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Devyn Brian Thompson, 30, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 16 at Parish Health and Wellness and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Bridgette Dawn Walker, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 16 on Tehama Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, identifying information theft with prior and other charges.
Danis Adams, 47, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer June 17 on Walters Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, assault with deadly weapon and threaten crime with intent to terrorize.
Rory William Flynn, 56, of Tracy was arrested by a CHP officer June 17 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and driving under the influence.
Samuel Louis Deletto, 50, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 18 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Zachary Tyler Steele, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 18 on Jelly’s Ferry Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of arson/forest land.
Brent Lewis Allinger, 48, of Glenn was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 19 on Country Road 32 in Glenn and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, and cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult.
Riley James Dock, 57, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 19 on Woods Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $45,000 bail and an arrest warrant for suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Michael Adam Glovick, 43, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 19 on the 19900 block of Gyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, cruelty to elder/dependent adult and other charges.
Brittany Marie Hughes, 32, of Bonanza City, Oregon was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 19 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty and forge/alter vehicle registration.
Marta Alisa Rutter, 43, of Fair Oaks was arrested by a Corning police sergeant June 19 on W. Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,500 bail and suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Elmer Cornelius Taylor, 44, of Klamath was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 19 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public, child cruelty, forge/alter vehicle registration and possession of controlled substance while armed.
Roberto Cardenas Zepeda, 32, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 20 on County Road D in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Joseph James Short, 31, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 20 at the Shasta County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of cause harm/death elder/dependent adult, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, illegal use of tear gas and other charges.
Jeffrey Joel Gonzalez, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 20 on Givens Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant and criminal threats.
Shaleen Jessica Hill, 53, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer June 21 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, ex-felon in possession of firearm, false personate and other charges.
Michael Eugene Hooper, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 21 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $265,000 bail and suspicion of armed with a firearm, commit felony while armed, ex-felon with firearm, possession/purchase for sale a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale and transportation to sell narcotic controlled substance between counties.
Dana Lucas Simpson, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 21 on Ball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Autumn Sunshine Walker, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 21 on Gurnsey Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on theft from elder/dependent adult by caretaker and grand theft.
DUI
Norberto Lopez, 25, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 17 on Papst Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and failure to appear in court.
Martin Junior Rodriguez, 45, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer June 17 on Main Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Austin Lee Audette, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 17 on Jelly’s Ferry Road north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Hipolito Espinoza, 65, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 17 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Bethany Lauren Gaylord, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 18 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michelle Lee Gniadek, 57, of Los Altos was arrested by a CHP officer June 20 on Ord Ferry Road and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Vanessa Lou Silos, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 20 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.