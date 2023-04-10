FELONY
Julian Arturo Martinez, 34, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer March 30 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $210,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Jaime Ibarra Barragan, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 30 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Christina Lyn Bilodeau, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 30 on the 22200 block of Corning Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, possession of firearm by felon, prohibited possession of ammunition and other charges.
Anthony Casey Eddy, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 30 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Abigail Erin Friel, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 30 on Luning Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Charles Wayne Rice, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 30 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for purpose of sales and other charges.
John David Vaughn, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 30 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition and possession of firearm by felon.
Maggie Renae Whatley, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 30 on Colony in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Brian Lee Barnard, 52, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer March 31 on W. Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Hermelindo Gonzalez Salgado, 34, of Orland as arrested by an Orland police officer March 31 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Jonathan Paul Castro, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 31 at the Antelope Slough Bridge and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Wessley Alan Giusto, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 1 on Villa Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 and an arrest warrant for suspicion of fraudulent use of false contractor’s license.
Justin Everett Kessler, 48, of Orangevale was arrested by a CHP officer April 1 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a no-bail arrest warrant out of the U.S. Eastern District Court for suspicion of violation of supervised release.
Dennis Richard Kanen, 38, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 1 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, petty theft, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Oscar Peter Bautista, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant April 2 on Chestnut Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Dezmond Kane Cooper, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 2 on Southridge Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and other charges.
Jakob Daniel Hart, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 2 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.
Cassandra Carol Cornutt, 28, of Ravendale was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 2 on Airport Road in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, pass check with intent to defraud, burglary and other charges.
Joshua Ryan Frailey, 21, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer April 3 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Keith Charles Harris, 32, of Orland was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on April 3 and booked into the jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Jeramy Alexander Bowers, 35, of Vina was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 3 on D Street in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault and battery with serious bodily injury.
Perry Wentlen Roehrich, 64, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 3 on Dibble Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and gross negligent discharge of a firearm.
Vivian Marie Wright, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 3 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Angelina Nicole Ramos, 42, of Bella Vista was arrested by an Orland police officer April 4 on Frances Lane in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of prohibited person in possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of tear gas and other charges.
Brandon Bryce Arrington, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 4 on Belle Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon in possession of ammunition, under the influence of a controlled substance and other charges.
Keith Allen Burrill, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 4 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Kenneth Claire Keverline, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 4 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment.
Ricole Jade Nelson, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deetective April 4 on Belle Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child abduction by non-custodial parent, endangering a child and other charges.
Christopher Richard Parker, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 4 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Brian Albert Pruett, 35, of Santa Rosa was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 4 on White Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
William Joseph Paris Shepard, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 4 on White Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender, transient out of compliance and other charges.
Jessica Marie Trimble, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 4 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child.
Mark Arroyo, 59, of Chico was arrested by an Orland police officer April 5 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $300,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
Brandon Wade Garry, 38, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 5 on Lay Avenue in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, two counts second degree burglary, carry dirk or dagger, two counts commit felony while armed, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, special allegation 2/3 prior strikes, vandalism and other charges.
Jennifer Nicole Jensen, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 5 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on felony bail, failure to appear on felony charge, person prohibited from possession of firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
DUI
Dimitre Thomas Kent, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer March 30 on Pershing Road in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Laura Velliquette, 47, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer March 31 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Luis Pablo Ascencio Aguilar, 24, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer March 31 on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Samantha Hernandez, 19, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer March 31 on Live Oak Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Clarence Anthony Hutton, 60, of Normandy Park was arrested by a CHP officer April 1 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Juan Carlos Cano, 43, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 1 on the 400 block of Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Danny Ray McCown, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 2 on Olive Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Keith Charles Harris, 32, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer April 2 on Colusa Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Amy Dean Christensen, 60, of Shingletown was arrested by a CHP officer April 4 on Highway 36E in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.