FELONY
Jaime Farias Valdovinos, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 20 on Blossom Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, and other charges.
Nabor Favela Suazo, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 20 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana.
Christopher James Hensley, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 20 on San Mateo in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon in possession of firearm, violation of parole, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale and possess/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance.
Eric William Baker, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 21 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jaquar Lyle McGill, 25, of Gardner, Kansas was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 21 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $70,000 bail and suspicion of any person who commits an assault, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and animal cruelty.
Ramon Ruelas, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 21 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of prevent/dissuade victim/witness.
Kevin Lynn DeJesus, 51, of Knightsen was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 21 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/conceal known stolen vehicle/trailer and other charges.
Michael Alan Roach, 42, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 22 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, vandalism and other charges.
Madeline Nichole Eubank, 35, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 23 on Mariposa Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Cody James Lander, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 23 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of two counts burglary, carry dirk/dagger, failure to appear in court, grand theft, theft, and other charges.
Benjamin Lewis Maplesden, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 23 on Montgomery Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of resisting executive officers and other charges.
Christopher Nathaniel Mendez, 43, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 23 on Farquar in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist arrest and other charges.
Gauge Allen Dean, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 24 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post community supervision release, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, vehicle theft and other charges.
Joshua Michael Elvers, 34, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 24 at the Pelican Bay State Prison and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, failure to appear in court on felony charges, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Aiden Jay Holtzclaw, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 24 on Trinity in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism, receiving stolen property and other charges.
Lucas Eugene Simpson, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 24 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, manufacture/import/supply or possess nunchaku and other charges.
Gregory Lynn Tewart, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 24 on the 1900 block of Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of two counts burglary, possession of stolen property, grant theft, failure to appear in court, possession of controlled substance for sale, vehicle theft and other charges.
Markus Ray Vasqueaz, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer April 24 on Grant in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of first degree burglary, possession of stolen property, commit felony while out on bail, failure to appear in court, vehicle theft and other charges.
Michael Patrick Vangundy, 60, of Paradise was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 24 on County Road KK in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Brett Martin Carey, 61, of Hollister was arrested by an Orland police officer April 25 on Hoff Way in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $155,000 bail and suspicion of carry concealed dirk/dagger, threaten crime with intent to terrorize and failure to register as sex offender.
Justin Dalen Andecover, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 26 in Tehama County Superior Court and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 years and sodomy with threat of force, fear or violence.
Naomi Nadine Anderson, 39, of Keizer, Oregon was arrested by a CHP officer April 26 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon, prohibition of probation or suspended sentence, and transportation of controlled substance.
Brendon Eric Dunbar, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, vandalism and other charges.
Brooke Catherine Niderost, 43, of Medford, Oregon was arrested by a CHP officer April 26 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and possession of firearm by felon.
Tara Leigh Bessmer, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer April 26 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Martin Mendez Camacho, 58, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer April 26 on Highway 162 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and a no bail charge of suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer.
DUI
Carlos Valdovinos Medrano, 59, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer April 22 on Fifth Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Justin Tyme Louis Turold, 35, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer April 25 on County Road DD and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and hit/run property damage.
Daniel Burton Shanahan, 48, of Weiser, Idaho was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 22 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Marco Avila, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 23 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Leander Eldridge Douglass, 51, of Dundalk, Maryland was arrested by a CHP officer April 24 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.