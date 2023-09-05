FELONY
Amado Ramses Alvarez Carrillo IV, 24, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 25 at the Glenn County Police Office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Stephanie Ann Freeman, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 25 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Jameson Andrew Zottola, 40, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 25 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed, possession/sales of narcotic controlled substance and transportation for purpose of sells narcotic controlled substance.
Melissa Marie Chambers, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and vandalism.
Ryan Kurt Miles, 44, of Oakland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 25 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $141,000 bail and several counts of suspicion of failure to appear in court.
Randall Darren Heggie, 55, of Redding was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 26 on Commerce Lane in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of unlawful possession/use of tear gas weapon.
Andrey Grigoryech Klimov, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 on 64th Avenue in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of attempted burglary, buy/receive known stolen property and other charges.
Jesse Angelo Martinez, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 in Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, failure to appear in court, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Celia Nancy Ramirez Rojas, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 on White Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of caretaker theft of elder/dependent client, theft/use of access card data and other charges.
Enrique Ramos Suna, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 on Worthington Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Genevieve Arlene Perez, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 27 on Belle Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and assault.
Duop Tiet Pidor, 19, of Auburn was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 27 on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Dylan Gabriel Detrant, 30, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on Eleanor in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and property theft.
Edward Garth Wright Pollard, 55, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 28 on Highway 99W south of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault and other charges.
Cliff Clayton Rhoads, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 28 on East Avenue in Red Buff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violating parole.
Justin Van Dyke, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 at the Tehama County Jail where he was booked without bail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition.
Carl Jon Weire, 42, of Susanville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 28 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Justise Lynn Howell, 27, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 29 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Stanley Madrigal, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 29 on Lassen Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of cultivate more than six marijuana plants and rent facility for storage of controlled substance.
Felix Armando Raygoza, 55, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 29 on Lassen Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of cultivate more than six marijuana plants and rent facility for storage of controlled substance.
Christopher Clinton Buell, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 29 on Lay Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and violation of parole.
Isaac Reyes Juarez, 36, of Modesto was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 at the Stanislaus County Jail and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $175,000 bail and suspicion of two counts attempted murder and two counts inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Anthony Vincent Mancinelli, 29, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on E. Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale.
Yvette Bline Fortier, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County District ATtorney’s investigator Aug. 30 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of false or fraudulent claims or statements, prohibited acts.
Joseph Michael Cadotte, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, violation of parole and other charges.
DUI
Daniel Alejandro Rojas Torres, 23, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 26 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Apolinar Jamenes Gomez, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 25 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Ramon Rodriguez Marcelino, 35, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 27 on County Road 9 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Veronica Christine Castelli, 28, of Stockton was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 27 on Peach Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Haley Yvonne Almond, 25, of Auburn was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 28 on Interstate 5 north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Shawn Arthur Trapp, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 29 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.