FELONY
Gregory Scott Demont Mollin, 51, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 27 on County Road 12 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Michael Louis Holmes, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 27 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit any crime and drug-related offenses.
Joseph Thomas Howell, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 27 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Laurie Sue Patrick, 59, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 27 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and other charges.
Thomas Anthony Gniech, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 28 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion violation of parole.
Morgan David Harvin, 43, of Shingletown was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 28 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of contempt of court and violation of work release program.
Aiden Jay Holtzclaw, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 28 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism, vehicle theft, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Kristina Michelle Morris, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 28 on Sherman Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats.
Michael Anthony Townsend, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer July 28 at the Red Bluff River Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Ruben Michael Morales Moran, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 29 on Tanbaric Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of assault, obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Bubba Alan Linton, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 30 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Justin Christopher Deck, 37, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 29 on County Road 45 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, driving under the influence and other charges.
Amy Ann Lukaszewski, 48, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 31 on County Road 21 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $170,000 bail and suspicion of cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult and threaten crime with intent to terrorize.
Thema Hope Dyer, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police sergeant July 31 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court and other charges.
Roland Warren Settimi, 47, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 31 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary, failure to appear in court, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Sammilee Arboleya, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 1 at Hawes Ranch and Farm in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of burglary.
Tyrell Leon Clarke, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 1 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing ammunition, violation of probation and other charges.
Rafael Contreras Diaz, 34, of Corning was arrested by law enforcement Aug. 1 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Teahma County Jail on suspicion of prohibited to own/possess ammunition/firearm.
Justin James Begley, 43, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 1 in Butte County and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Stewart Jerome Enck, 33, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 2 on Culver Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Mandy Leigh Sanchez, 36, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 2 in Butte County and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Logan Jennings Smith, 36, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 2 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and violation of court order to prevent domestic violence.
Christina Marie Vonbargen, 50, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 2 on County Road 20 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult and other charges.
Nereida Farias, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s detective Aug. 2 on Aitken Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty and lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14.
Aiden Jay Holtzclaw, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 2 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring contraband into jail and other charges.
Thomas Ray Talley, 54, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 2 near the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personate, violation of parole, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
DUI
Ignacio Domingo Moreno Perez, 25, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer July 28 on County Road P in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Will Rivera Cruz, 28, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer July 30 on Interstate 5 at Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license with prior conviction.
Omar Barrales Rosas, 33, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 1 on Interstate 5 at the Tehama/Glenn county line and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.