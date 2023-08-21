FELONY
Nelson Henrique Moran, 41, of Fresno was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 10 at the Glenn Medical Center in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $155,000 bail and suspicion of willful discharge of firearm in a grossly negligent manner, a felony failure to appear warrant, robbery, kidnapping and assault with firearm on person.
Jayna Anne Young, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 10 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Samuel Travis Coats, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 10 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Joshua Jones Grinstead, 34, of Lodi was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 10 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, violation of parole and other charges.
Antonio Lopes Moreno, 67, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 11 at the Sacramento International Airport and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of murder.
Anthony Albert Tolson, 30, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 11 on W. Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and violating court order.
Lucas Eugene Simpson, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 11 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of known stolen property.
John David Brown, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 12 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Pamela Anne Jones, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 12 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, cruelty to elder/dependent adult, obstruct/resist executive officer and other charges.
Francisco Miguel Soto, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 12 on Oakridge Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of accessory, burglary, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Adrian Rico Pimentel, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on Tamarack Way in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship and strong armed robbery.
Julio Cesar Saligan, 34, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 13 on Fifth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and vandalism.
Darla Pearl Roylene Driskill, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 13 on Orange Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Haley Fleming, 30, of White City, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, two counts transportation of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Justine Pricilla Marie Gonzalez, 31, of Medford, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, two counts transportation of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Leonard Wayne Kirklin, 58, of Medford, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, two counts transportation of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Andrew Thomas Trauter, 35, of Medford, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 13 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, two counts transportation of narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Jamie Suzanne Robinson, 45, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 14 on Luther Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory, possession of known stolen property, failure to appear in court, false personate/special circumstance, and other charges.
Edgar Arturo Ulloa Jimenez, 23, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 16 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,00 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Filemon Saldana Hernandez, 59, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 16 on the 21500 block of Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and other charges.
Jason Richard Machado, 50, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 16 in the field behind Starbucks on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear in court, possession of leaded cane/billy jack, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
DUI
Amanda Maria Powell, 32, of Arbuckle was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 11 on Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Gustovo Mejia, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 11 on Breckenridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Pablo Leal Hernandez, 32, of Maxwell was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 13 on Interstate 5 in Glenn County and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
Kevin Duane Myers, 40, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 13 on Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Mark Craig Evans, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 14 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run.
Sandra Dawn Kramer, 74, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 16 on County Road 306 in Glenn County and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and addict driving a vehicle.
Stephen William Vanemmenis, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 16 on Ridge Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.