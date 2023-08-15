FELONY
Hope Susan Hoover, 32, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 3 on the 3500 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other drug-related charges.
Clifford Rapstine, 31, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 3 on the 3500 block of Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other drug-related charges.
Caleb Michael Beaver, 41, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 3 on Main Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of assault with firearm, negligent and willful discharge of firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
James Leonard Crawshaw, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 3 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft and failure to appear in court on felony charge.
Mariah Sachene Renee Halvorson, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 3 on Main Street in Hamilton city and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $108,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges, and other charges.
Aiden Jay Holtzclaw, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 4 on Paskenta Road at Rancho Tehama Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft and driving on wrong side of the road during pursuit.
Brooke Ashley Williamson, 37, of Danville, Kent., was arrested by a state parole officer Aug.4 in Danville, Kent., and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into jail, grand theft, violation of parole and other charges.
Louis William Buelna, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 5 on Mina Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and violation of probation.
Matthew Vaughan Williams, 37, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 5 on the 7900 block of Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, buy/receive stolen property, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Thomas Anthony Gniech, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 5 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, vandalism and other charges.
Corey James Moutter, 22, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 5 on Trainer Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty-injury/death.
William Edward Crockett, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 6 on Johnson Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, prisoner possession of weapon, possession of large capacity magazine and other charges.
Jayme Lee David Dailey, 31, of San Jose was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and vandalism.
Hung V. Mai, 55, of Portalnd, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 6 on Interstate 5 near Road 7 in Orland and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and obstruct public officer.
Johnnie Moore Randle, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 6 at the San Francisco County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of register sex offender misuse of electronic monitoring system.
Tyrell Leon Clarke, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 7 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and violation of probation.
Canaan Lee Matthews, 38, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 7 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of switchblade knife and alter/forge vehicle registration.
Markus Christopher Jackson, 22, of Glenn was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 8 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Manuel Anthony Villarrial Magana, 23, of Woodland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 8 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and possession of drugs/alcohol in jail.
Nelson Henrique Moran, 41, of Fresno was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 9 on W. Sycamore Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of drugs/alcohol in jail.
Maria Dejesus Flores, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 8 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Frans Albert Nelson, 35, of Anderson was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 8 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Hershell Odell Watkins, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 8 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Jonathan Paul Castro, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 9 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, violation of parole and other charges.
Bryce Gunnar Peterson, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer at the Rescue Mission in Redding and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of register sex offender violation of electronic monitoring system and a parole hold.
Jason Allen Pope, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 9 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Robert Lee Spoonemore, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 9 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of burglary, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and vehicle theft.
DUI
Oscar Favola Mendoza, 42, of Yuba City was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 3 on Rawson Road near Dusty Way and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Robert Clevard Lester Moyes, 32, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 5 on County Road M in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Savvas Steffen Politis, 43, of Riverside was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 5 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Ramon Marcelino Rodriguez, 25, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 5 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Fernando Cruz Perez, 34, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 6 on Highway 32 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Alfredo Dijosa Valladares, 45, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 6 on Link Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and obstruct a pease officer.
Ilgiz Baizhan Uulu, 33, of Portland, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 7 on Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Travis Michael Stewart, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 7 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Casey Lee Armstrong, 49, of Gridley was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 8 on McCoy Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.