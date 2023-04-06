FELONY
Dominic Mackenzie Arnold, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 23 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing ammunition.
Matthew Lyle Milliman, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 23 at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of lewd/lascivious acts with child under 14 years and sodomy by force with injury.
Cruz Beronica Miranda, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 23 on South Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jose Guadalupe Meza Rodriguez, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 23 on McKinley Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, use compartment to conceal controlled substance and other charges.
Timothy Patrick Walsh, 44, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 23 on South Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Nathan Arthur Webster, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 23 on Rio Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Keith Allen Burrill, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 23 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of appropriation of lost property, attempted grand theft, buy/receive stolen property and other charges.
Jose Alfredo Marmolejo, 29, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer March 24 on Pecan Circle in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of carry concealed dirk/dagger and other charges.
Harold Enrique Elejalde, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 24 on Wiltsey Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery and assault.
Lorenzo James Arthur Lopez, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 24 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of second degree robbery with special allegation of prior strike and other charges.
Elva Lue Sigur, 41, of Reno was arrested by a Corning police officer March 24 on Olivewood in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge with special allegation of priors.
Guadalupe Lopez, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 25 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Floyd Oliver Williams, 27, of Fullerton was arrested by a CHP officer March 25 on Solano Road in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale and other charges.
Michael David Barnett, 27, of Magalia was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 25 on County Road 39 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Joun Thao, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 25 on County Road 49 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $62,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant resulting in traumatic condition and other charges.
Romiro Reyes Lopez, 40, of Glenn was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 26 on Highway 45 in Glenn and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Paul Eric Grayson, 58, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 26 on Highway 99W at Olivewood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and other charges.
Andrew Dylan Kemp, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 26 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Steven William Schick, 43, of Corning was arrested by an Orland police officer March 27 on Newville Road in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of dirk/dagger and other charges.
David John Cain, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 27 at the Antelope Bridge at the Sacramento River and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery and other charges.
Pedro Hernandez, 19, of Atwater was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s detective March 27 on Interstate 5 in Colusa and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder.
Sherlyn Hernandez, 20, of Redwood City was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s detective March 27 on Interstate 5 in Colusa and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Jason Lee Horner, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 27 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, violation of probation and violation of post release community supervision.
John Russell Sine, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer March 27 at Walmart in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Erick Martin Ascencio Zamora, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 28 on the 13000 block of Highway 99W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $130,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury and other charges.
Amanda Marlane Doyle, 41, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator March 28 on Riverview Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Roy Zane Stokes, 66, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer March 28 on the 1600 block of Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, criminal threats and other charges.
Jason Michael Stewart, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy March 28 on Highway 162 at County Road T and booked into the Glenn County Jail on a no bail arrest warrant and on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, failure to appear on felony charge and other charges.
DUI
Derek Milo Hill, 67, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 23 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Joshua Barrett Kethan, 41, of Hitchcock, Texas was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 23 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
James Duane Tuller, 75, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer March 24 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael Allen Culpepper, 31, of Creswell was arrested by a CHP officer March 26 at the EconoLodge in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, and hit and run.
Tyler Howard Mitchell, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy March 26 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Joseph Lee Salyer, 57, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer March 27 on Newport Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $100,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of driving under the influence, third DUI conviction within 10 years, driving on a suspended license, violation of probation and other charges.
Courtnie Laverne Parrish, 21, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer March 28 on Plateau Drive in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence