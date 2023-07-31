FELONY
Richard John Patton, 49, of Gerber was arrested by a CalFire officer July 20 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation, stalking and other charges.
Elmer Cornelius Taylor, 44, of Klamath was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer July 20 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed.
Christopher Alan Genovesi, 38, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 20 on First Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize and possession of controlled substance.
Kraig Douglas Morgan, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 20 on County Road 57 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft.
Karla Pahua Ortega, 21, of Orland was arrested by at the Glenn County Jail on July 20 and booked into the jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Scott Allan West, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 21 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property and other charges.
Christopher Scott Lohan, 44, of Round Lake was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 22 on Round Up Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Lacy Ileane Baker, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 22 on the Antelope Bridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance, vehicle theft and other charges.
Robert Lloyd Perozzi, 43, of Corning was arrested by a CalFire officer July 21 on Maverick in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of cause fire of structure/forest, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale and threaten to use force on witness of crime.
David James Talley, 51, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 22 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, ex-felon with a firearm, manufacture/transport/sale an assault weapon, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of an assault weapon and possession of large capacity magazine.
Adriana Noemi Zepeda, 40, of Ceres was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 22 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of rent facility for storage/sales of controlled substance.
Gregory Tomas Edwards McElroy, 35, of Oroville was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 22 on County Road D in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize.
Allen Joseph Leboeuf, 40, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 22 on Third Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful harm to child and willful cruelty to child/possible injury or death.
Pedro Sanchez, 33, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 22 on the 4900 block of Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Tyler Rockland Hunt, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 23 on Kirkwood Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Miguel Copas Lopez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state Fish and Wildlife officer July 23 on the bank of the Sacramento River in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Donald Ulysses Maxwell, 55, of Sacramento was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 23 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession/purchase for sale a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Natasha Elizabeth Poe Carpenter, 31, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 23 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of attempt to receive known stolen property, false personation, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale and possess/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance.
Charles LaVerne Ward, 61, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 23 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed, felon on possession of firearm, possession of leaded cane/blackjack and other charges.
Rolland Lawrence Rodriguez Falt, 27, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 24 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of make/pass fictitious check.
Robin Lee James, 58, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 24 on Spyglass Drive in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public/vehicle, ex-felon in possession of firearm and person prohibited from possessing ammunition.
Dustin Ross Langenderfer, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 24 on Larkspur Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of discharge laser at aircraft and other charges.
Jonathan Daniel Mancias, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 24 on Highway 99E in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen vehicle or equipment and vehicle theft.
Nathan Furland Kilmer, 46, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 25 on County Road 28 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship.
Anthony Albert Tolson, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 25 on Oak Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Hortencia Ziranhua Pamatz, 30, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer July 25 on Central Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship.
Seth Daniel Moughan, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 25 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft firearm and receiving known stolen property.
Joshua Oneal Oliver, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 25 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger.
George Veloz, 19, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer July 25 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, obstruct/resist arrest and receiving known stolen property.
Todd Charles Walter, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 25 in Anderson and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault by means to likely produce great bodily injury, battery against spouse and destruction of wireless telephone.
Klair Wayne Beal, 19, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer July 26 on West Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Ramon Sisneros Connolly, 49, of Gerber was arrested at the Tehama County Courthouse in Red Bluff on July 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $80,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm and vandalism.
Justin Jeromje Follesvold, 41, of Oroville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 at the U-Haul store on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Aaron Lee Ramsey, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer July 26 on Montgomery Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault and obstruction of a public officer.
Rolan Earl Allred, 31, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy July 26 at the Atascardero State Hospital and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of battery by gassing of peace officer/emergency personnel.
Robert Walter Taresh, 53, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer July 26 on Third Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI
Shaunvir Singh Sekhon, 22, of Union City was arrested by a CHP officer July 24 on Interstate 5 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
David Gary Oresco, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer July 22 on Elk Haven Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jaime Garcia Zamora, 27, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer July 23 on Highway 99W south of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jose Luis Garcia, 67, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer July 23 at Nu-Way Market in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Frances Evone Bales, 70, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy July 24 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Victor Manuel Diaz Sanchez, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer July 24 on Highway 99W north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of possession of a controlled substance.
Jesus Diaz, 18, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer July 26 on Highway 99W at Gyle Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.