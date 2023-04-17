FELONY
Oscar Peter Bautista, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 6 on Chestnut Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of assault, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, inflict corporal injury with traumatic condition, criminal threats and kidnapping.
Mark Leborne Belisle, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 6 on Dumosa Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, violation of parole, possession of controlled substance for sale and possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance.
Mark Thomas Boles, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 6 on Woodruff Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Kristin Kay Jones, 35, of Corning was arrested by the Corning police chief April 6 at Napa Auto Parts on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a no bail parole hold.
Robert Lloyd Perozzi, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 6 on No Name Road west of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and possession of firearm by felon.
Christina Lynn Wheeler, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 6 on No Name Road west of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon in possession of firearm and person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition.
Omar Aguilar, 42, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer April 6 on Paigewood Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $82,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Benjamin Allen Morehead, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 7 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstruct/resist arrest, two counts violation of parole, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Kenneth Allen Schjoth, 31, of Redding was arrested by law enforcement April 7 at the Shasta County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Juan Diaz Torres, 40, of Corning was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on April 7 and booked into the jail on a no bail warrant for suspicion of two counts receiving known stolen property.
Andy Xiong, 27, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 7 on Murdock Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Agustine Anthony Corona, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 7 on Barham Avenue north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Everardo Servin, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 8 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of tear gas, violation of post release community supervision, vandalism and other charges.
Pedro Joel Tadeo, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 8 on Rio Vista in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer, vandalism and other charges.
Matthew Vaughan Williams, 36, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 8 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, failure to appear in court and other charges.
Noe Cruz Ramirez, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 9 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vandalism and other charges.
Darin Anthony Madden, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 9 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Marvin Gurerfluy Yinmed, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 9 on Hickory in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
Jamal Burton, 52, of Clearlake was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 9 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of second degree burglary.
Eric Jason Pearson, 43, of Clearlake was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 9 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of second degree burglary.
Joseph Leroy Thomas, 39, of Clearlake was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 9 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of second degree burglary.
Jason Richard Machado, 50, of Corning was arrested by a CalFire officer April 10 on Interstate 5 at Jewett Creek in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, failure to appear on felony charge, possession of leaded cane/blackjack, person prohibited from possession firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Jeffery Dale Newton, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 10 at Dog Island in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while armed, failure to appear in court, vehicle theft, vandalism and other charges.
Matthew Vaughan Williams, 36, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 10 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Jonathan Mark Ables, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer April 11 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Elizabeth Alonzo, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 11 on Little Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Jack Carlton Glenn, 65, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy April 11 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Benjamin Allen Morehead, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 11 on Brant Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger.
Anthony Joseph McKnown Perry, 25, of Vallejo was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 11 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Christopher Jacob Quilling, 26, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer April 11 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, attempt to receive stolen property, vehicle theft and other charges.
Rosario Santiago Juarez, 44, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 12 on Joy Way in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Brian Vernon Ross Jr., 28, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy April 12 on County Road 23 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Jaime Ibarra Barragan, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer April 12 on Belle Mill in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court with a special allegation of offense occurring while on bail.
DUI
Wuelbin Alfredo Amador, 22, of Hamilton City was arrested by an Orland police officer April 8 on Newville Road in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Victor Banuelos, 26, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer April 7 on Highway 99W south of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Oscar Jaime Mondragon, 40, of Tehama was arrested by a CHP officer April 8 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
James Lawrence Crull, 65, of Chico was arrested by an Orland police officer April 10 on Seventh Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Colleen Kristeen Moore, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer April 10 on Hooker Creek near Interstate 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.