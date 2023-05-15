FELONY
Paulo Alexandre Loure Costa, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 3 at the Taco Bell in Red Bluff on Main Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence.
Mercedes Nicole Gutierrez, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 4 at Cornerstone Bank in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Karly Shawnta Hawthorne, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 4 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Jerald Nelson Herder, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 4 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Edward Leroy Gravelle, 64, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 5 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Kaitlyn Drew Havlin, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 5 on Fifth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Robert Blake Johnson, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 5 at CVS store on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Pedro Quin Cuin, 25, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Mary 5 on Paigewood Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk/dagger and violation of probation.
Justise Lynn Howell, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 5 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Joshua Lewis Abernathie, 21, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 6 on County Road 200 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of threaten crime with intent to terrorize.
Nathan Joseph Hunt, 44, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 6 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of threaten to commit a crime with intent to terrorize and other charges.
Jesse Novoa, 25, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 6 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officers and other charges.
Jenea Cristine Sogoian, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP sergeant May 6 on Sacramento Avenue in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of three counts arson of property of another.
Joseph Ryan Corona, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 6 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft.
Lacy Ileane Baker, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 7 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court, grand theft, obstruct/resist arrest and other charges.
Brian James Boling, 42, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer May 7 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felony drunk driving and other charges.
Brandon Bryce Arrington, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 7 on Sale Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, failure to appear in court, keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, vehicle theft and other charges.
Clayton Shane Humphrey, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 7 at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and vandalism.
Christian Reed Lind, 23, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 7 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
David Allen White, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 7 on Riverside Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and sale of a controlled substance.
Kyle Jacob Zeman, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 8 on Mill Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Justise Lynn Howell, 26, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 9 on Villa Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court on felony charge.
Cuitlahuac Padilla, 39, of Arbuckle was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 9 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Hermelindo Gonzalez Salgado, 34, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 9 on Roosevelt Avenue in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear on felony charges.
Akbar McIntosh, 46, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer May 9 on Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale and other charges.
Michael Robert Rampley, 71, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 9 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Thomas Ray Talley, 53, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer May 9 on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, failure to appear in court, false personate, possession of leaded cane/blackjack, violation of parole and other charges.
Brian Lee Barnard, 52, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer May 10 on Chapman Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Scott Russell Sam VanGundy, 21, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 10 on Interstate 5 at Corning Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
DUI
Krista Gianna Abbott, 35, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer May 5 on Second Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
Samantha Ann Ketchum, 29, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer May 5 on Highway 99E at Aramayo in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
George Bernard Sloop, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 5 on Corning Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving on a restricted license and other charges.
Travis Edward Stroud, 29, of Salem, Oregon was arrested by a CHP officer May 8 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury, carry a concealed firearm while driving and possession of controlled substance.
Stevan Dre Stewart, 29, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer May 10 on Interstate 5 north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury and driving on a suspended license.