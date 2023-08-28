FELONY
Robert Lewis Denlay, 58, of Oroville was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 16 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, failure to appear in court, forgery, identity theft, false check, make fictitious check, multiple identifying information thefts and other charges.
Shane Cuyler Shaver, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 17 at Americas Best Value motel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Aaron McKeehan Streeter, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 17 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery and place on a parole hold.
Christian Michael Wyatt, 31, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 17 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $80,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and assault.
Tara Leigh Bessmer, 37, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Aug. 18 on Murdock in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Jody Scott Mattis, 50, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 18 on Murdock Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Destiny Dawn Adams, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 18 on St. Mary’s Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of zip gun, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and possession of firearm by felon.
Christopher Clinton Buell, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 18 on Highway 99E in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a felony parole hold.
Jim Gee Leong, 67, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 18 on Kaer in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotic controlled substance, transportation of controlled substance, transportation of narcotic controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Karley Bryanne Magni, 30, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 18 on Kaer in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotic controlled substance, transportation of controlled substance, transportation of narcotic controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Kraig Douglas Morgan, 40, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 on Butte Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Michael Ward Franco, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 on McCoy Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Charles Wayne Rice, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 19 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sale narcotic substance, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Ronald Marion Guest, 57, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 20 on School Lane in Kirkwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Jose Manuel Rico, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 20 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Christina Lynn Wheeler, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 20 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Lalo Cervantes, 48, of Anderson was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 21 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
Jose Ricardo Grajeda Juarez, 37, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 21 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of accessory, failure to appear on felony charges, and other charges.
Todd Allen Hicks, 45, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 21 on Highway 36W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and other charges.
Aaron James Hosler, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 21 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1,025,000 bail and suspicion of transient failure to register as sex offender.
Tyrell Leon Clarke, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 22 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts of vandalism and other charges.
Christopher Arthur Kelly, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 22 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Kari April Beatty, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 23 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of drugs in prison and other charges.
Germica Marie Britt, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 23 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault.
Payton Michael Lawler, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 23 on Lake Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism, false imprisonment and other charges.
Anthony Douglas Brothers, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 on County Road 39 in Willows and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Bruce Wayne Snow, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 on County Road 39 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft and shoplifting.
Dallas Wayde Wright, 38, of Redding was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 at the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $69,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Tyrell Leon Clarke, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 24 at the Red Bluff City Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of arson-structure/forest land.
Edgar Omar Bernal Lozano, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 24 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, carry a loaded firearm in public and ex-felon in possession of firearm.
DUI
Alberto Melesiomolina, 28, of Colusa was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 18 on Highway 45 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
Jesus Ernesto Moreno, 27, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 18 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, contempt of court and driving on a suspended license.
Benjamin Louis Meister, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 18 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Barry Jay Russick, 58, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 18 on Interstate 5 near the CHP scales and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Paloma Abigail Aguirre, 22, of Artois was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 19 on Highway 32 in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Juan Jose Tadeo Alonso, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 19 on Interstate 5 south of Corning and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Stormy Gale Koeller, 59, of Hayfork was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 19 at Wild R Ranch of Platina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Brittney Lynne Oneill, 32, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 20 on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run.
Jose Varillas Carrera, 22, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 22 on County Road 9 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Scott Allan West, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 22 at Java Detour in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Keara Elayne Pierce, 43, of Martinez was arrested by an Orland police officer Aug. 23 on Highway 32 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Timothy John Hall, 65, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 24 on Highway 99W in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.