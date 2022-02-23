FELONY
Jose Alberto Bautista Fernandez, 34, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 14 on Colusa Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of buy/receive stolen vehicle and other charges.
Cynthia Araceli Carrillo, 19, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 14 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of armed criminal action, carry a loaded firearm in public, false check/certificate, forgery, possession of firearm not registered to person and other charges.
Jacob Dylan Cozine, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 15 on McGlynn Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $201,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, special allegation 2/3 strikes and other charges.
Carl Allen Green, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 15 at Diamond Park in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult and other charges.
Ida Denise Arizola, 31, of Clarkston, Wash., was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 16 at Jiffy Lube in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Christopher Ryan Bloxham, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 16 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on two counts buy/receive stolen property, failure to appear on felony charge, false personate/special circumstance and other charges.
Christopher Calvin Fackrell, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of alter firearm identification marks, ex-felon with a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Shalai Adair Goss, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 16 on Edith Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forgery.
Bradley Robert Wilkerson, 37, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 16 on Main Street in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Darin Anthony Madden, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Feb. 17 at the Taco Bell on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Wynona Starr Anderson, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 17 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary.
Jaime Ibarra Barragan, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 17 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary and other charges.
Cody William Dickson, 26, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 17 on Magnolia in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Benjamin Michael Morey, 33, of Davie, Florida was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 17 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force and other charges.
Louis William Buelna, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 18 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of carjacking and other charges.
Bethany Lauren Gaylord, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's sergeant Feb. 18 at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the jail on suspicion of accessory.
William Richard Keys, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's captain Feb. 18 at the sheriff's office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of accessory and violation of post release community supervision.
Loren Dale Skidmore, 61, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 19 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance and transportation of narcotic controlled substance for sale.
Jose Alfonso Avina Cruz, 33, of Woodland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Feb. 20 on Barham Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Ronald James Grissom, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 20 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Jasmine Lynn Lalley, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 21 on Union Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of prisoner in possession of weapon.
DUI
Ramon Troncosco Pantoja, 33, of Firebaugh was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 15 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael Elisah Garcia, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 17 on Reeds Creek in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury.
Elvis David Pano Solis, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 19 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs with priors.
Oscar Perez Rojas, 44, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Feb. 19 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Irving Jovanni Camacho Ortiz, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 20 on Sixth Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and disorderly conduct.
Maricela Figueroa, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Feb. 21 on Tehama Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.