FELONY
Joseph Ryan Corona, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 18 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and arrest warrants for suspicion of second degree burglary and vandalism.
David Daniel Dean, 43, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 18 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion to commit a crime and other charges.
Madina Renae Elliott, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 18 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and other charges.
Steven Eric McCabe, 45, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 18 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, felon in possession of pepper spray and other charges.
Joshua Ryan Frailey, 21, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer May 18 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with minor more than three years younger and battery.
John Andrew Sanzone, 42, of Chico was arrested at the Glenn County Jail May 18 and booked on $10,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft, grand theft/labor/property/money and embezzlement.
Michael Johnathan Scirigione, 62, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 18 on Loomis Peak Place in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist public officer.
Christopher Dean Borden, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 19 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property of another and other charges.
Daniel Carl Dean, 34, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 19 on at Mill Creek Park in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Montrell Shyheim James, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 19 on Kimball Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vandalism and other charges.
Maria Concepcion Paniagua, 43, of Chico was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 19 on Southgate Drive in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possess drugs/alcohol in jail and other charges.
Francisco Reyes Barrios, 31, of Williams was arrested by a CHP officer May 19 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances.
Justin Arnold Miller, 42, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 19 at the Tehama County Jail and booked into the jail without bail on suspicion of forcible lewd act upon a child and sexual penetration by object.
Joe Sanchez, 47, of Redding was arrested by a Corning police officer May 19 on Marin Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts failure to appear in court on felony charge.
Ronald James Grissom, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer May 20 on Solano Street and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of arson of property of another, buy/receive stolen vehicle or equipment, vandalism and other charges.
Dominic Wai Chung Wu, 32, of San Francisco was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 19 on Lassen Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of keep place to sell controlled substance and officer false evidence.
Rosanna Damaris Ortiz, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 20 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, commit felony while on bail, failure to appear in court, possession of controlled substance in prison and other charges.
Canaan Lee Matthews, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 21 on Derby and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Julio Cesar Mora Farias, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer May 21 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Michael Eugene Hooper, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 22 on Trinity Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Michael Ray Mullins, 40, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 23 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy/receive stolen property, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Sherri Lynn Askeland, 43, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer May 24 on Interstate 5 at the Corning Rest Area and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Patrick Thomas Aurelio, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 24 at Raleys store on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Christopher Calvin Fackrell, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 24 on Franzel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of alter firearm identification mark, buy/receive stolen property, carry dirk/dagger, violation of post release community supervision, person prohibited from possessing ammunition/firearm, possession of controlled substance while armed, ex-felon in possession of firearm and other charges.
Robert Hugh French, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 24 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Tyler Rockland Hunt, 32, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 24 on Samson Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Tyler Joe Puckett, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 24 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
DUI
Augustin Birrueta Sanchez, 34, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 18 on Highway 99W south of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Humberto Ibanez Cruz, 39, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer May 18 on Highway 32 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jeri Sue Robberson, 60, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer May 18 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Victor Oliva Sanchez, 41, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 18 on Sixth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license for DUI violation.
Also Fabian Lugo Meza, 43, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer May 19 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Michael Steven Cardena, 38, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 19 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence-third offense, and other charges.
Nicolas James Millen, 25, of Willows was arrested by an Orland police officer May 20 on South Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Evangelina Nava, 63, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 20 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Elida Diandra Wilfong, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 20 on Willow Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Brian James Thornton, 28, of Fairfield was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 20 at the Walmart in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Wyatt Lee Jones-McDonald, 23, of Vina was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 22 on Rowles Road in Vina and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Mariano Lopez, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 22 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, evading peace officer, obstruct public officer and other charges.
Ryan Edward Winn, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 22 on Franzel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Gonzalo Adolfo Gomez, 43, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer May 23 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Jaime Garcia Zamora, 26, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 23 on Samson in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.