FELONY
John Casey Selvester, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a U.S. marshal on May 11 on Wilder Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Steven Ruben Mancia, 35, of Stockton was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 11 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on without bail on on suspicion of battery with serious injury, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, and a no-bail warrant hold.
Carlos Alberto Mendoza, 34, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 11 on Walker Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of theft by forged/invalid access card.
Daneli Anabel Nava Trenado, 32, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 11 on Esperanza in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $550,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and torture.
Jarred William Hogue, 42, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 12 on Colusa Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of possession of manufacture/import/supply or possession of metal knuckles and warrants.
Karly Shawnta Hawthorne, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 13 on Fortier Drive and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, aiding and abetting and other charges.
Raquel Lidia Jacinto Salvador, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 13 at Dutch Bros. In Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $160,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon, assault, bring controlled substance into jail, commit felony while out on bail, failure to appear in court, two special allegations of great bodily injury, and other charges.
Ryan Ross Hennigan, 39, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer May 14 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Nickolas Ray Byrd, 28, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer May 13 on Interstate 5 Corning rest area and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with disregard for safety.
Jim Gee Leong, 67, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 13 at Mountain Mikes in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Antonio Rodriguez Naranjo, 41, of Woodland was arrested by a Corning police officer May 13 on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and possession of a controlled substance.
Noah Benjamin Lee Natho, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer May 13 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Brian Vernon Ross, 49, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 13 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Jesus Eduardo Valencia, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer May 13 on East Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a concealed firearm, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Dustin Lee Bass, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May
Diana Lynn Daniels, 47, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer May 15 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $35,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Jacob Anthony Kennedy Cummings, 30, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 15 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and a felony arrest warrant for suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge.
Dennis Richard Kanen, 38, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 15 on Orland Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of a controlled substance and other charges.
Chai Anonh Vongvilayphonh, 45, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer May 16 on County Road 68 at Highway 99W and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of felon/addict in possession of firearm and other charges.
Dustin Lee Bass, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer May 16 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Eduardo Garcia Mojica, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 16 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, possession of controlled substance and other charges.
David Mark Thommen, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer May 16 on the 900 block of Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and other charges.
Noah Ryan Coats, 41, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 17 on County Road KK in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of felon/addict in possession of firearm, receiving known stolen property, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Joseph Ryan Corona, 28, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 17 on Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Joshua Stephen Masterson, 32, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer May 17 on Fourth Street in Hamilton City and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $20,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of stolen vehicle.
Eric Joseph Cotton, 29, of Fresno was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant May 17 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of assault with firearm on person, conspiracy, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, harm peace officer canine, obstruct/resist executive officer, robbery and knowingly conceal/withhold vehicle from owner.
Tony Archet Edison, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant May 17 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of assault with firearm on person, conspiracy, criminal threats, maliciously set fire to property, robbery, vehicle theft and knowingly conceal/withhold vehicle from owner.
DUI
Micah Jamen Serna, 19, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer May 10 on Reno Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Diego Javier Alcantara Sanchez, 29, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy May 11 on Fourth Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and obstruct public/emergency/peace officer.
Michael Elisah Garcia, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer May 13 on Beau Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run property damage, and obstruct public officers.
Anabel LaPointe, 62, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer May 13 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Humberto Garcia, 36, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer May 14 on County Road B in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Santiago Gonzalez Corona, 60, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer May 15 on Highway 99W at County Road 39 and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lori Ann Breece, 56, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer May 15 on Interstate 5 at Elder Creek and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run, and other charges.
Jennifer Elizabeth Hyndman, 49, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer May 17 on County Road V in Glenn County and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jose Luis Garcia, 67, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy May 17 on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $24,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, indecent exposure to minor and under the influence of a controlled substance.
Jose Fredis Orellana Hernandez, 33, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer in Tehama May 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a license.