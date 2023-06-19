FELONY
Brandon Charles Kaefer, 26, of Redding was arrested at the Glenn County Jail on June 8 and booked into the jail on $10,000 bail and arrest warrants out of Shasta County for suspicion of possession of stolen property/vehicle, vehicle theft, take vehicle without consent of owner, violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Cliff Clayton Rhoads, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 8 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, false imprisonment, kidnapping, robbery and violation of parole.
Mary Katherine Berglund, 45, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 9 on County Road 12 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $55,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and battery.
Carl Jon Weire, 42, of Susanville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 9 on Sunrise in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Markus Christopher Jackson, 22, of Glenn was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 10 on W. Wood Street and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Dylon Joseph Wagoner, 29, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 10 on County Road 9 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft.
Xavier Miles McCarthy, 29, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer June 10 on Burton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Jesse Dean Graven, 29, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 9 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $585,000 bail and suspicion of assault with deadly weapon, inflict corporal injury within seven years of previous conviction, first degree robbery, three counts stalking, threaten to commit crime, vandalism and other charges.
Scott Stewart Sousa, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 10 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk/dagger and other charges.
Bartolome Valdovinos Gutierrez, 26, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 10 on Hill Road in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public/known stolen and other charges.
Cory Ray Ingle, 33, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 12 on Newville Road in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of manufacture/sale/possess writing pen knife, violation of probation and other charges.
Edgar Rafael Griego Rodriguez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer June 12 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and two counts violation of parole.
Lena Rochelle Lucero, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 12 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, assault and two counts violation of probation.
Johnathan Ray Moralli, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 12 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Edgar Arturo Ulloa Jimenez, 22, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer June 13 on County Road 20 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, carry concealed weapon in vehicle, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm and other charges.
Daniel Hernandez Gutierrez, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 13 on Olive Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempt vehicle theft.
Aiden Jay Holtzclaw, 19, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 13 on Breckenridge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Dale Eugene Rowland, 69, of Fresno was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 13 at the fire station in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault and cruelty to elderly/adult dependent.
Mandy Lynn Salgado, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer June 13 on Riverside Way in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while out on bail, failure to appear in court and possession of drugs/alcoholic beverage in jail.
Timothy Kyle Desjarlais, 26, of Salem, Oregon was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 15 on County Road 18 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of manufacture/possess billy jack/leaded cane and other charges.
Venancio Sanchez Valdonvinos, 57, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy June 15 on Highway 99W in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Andre Joseph Avila, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 15 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Anthony Casey Eddy, 43, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 15 on Interstate 5 north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of pepper spray and other charges.
Steven Richard James, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy June 15 on B Street in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of identity theft.
Somekhit Phoumychack, 33, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer June 15 at the probation office and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, violation of probation and other charges.
DUI
Lane Michael Atkins, 25, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer June 8 on Everett Freeman Way in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Isaias Perez Rafael, 33, of Selma was arrested by a CHP officer June 10 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jesus Ernesto Moreno Benetes, 27, of Willows was arrested by a CHP officer June 11 on Barham Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $22,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Legend James Rubio, 20, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 12 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Tiffany Rae Zepeda Hinds, 45, of Burney was arrested by a CHP officer June 12 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Gustavo Mejia, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer June 13 on Aramayo in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Gerardo Guerrero, 34, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer June 15 on Interstate 5 in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.