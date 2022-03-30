The Red Bluff Garden Club held a dedication ceremony for its newly installed Blue Star Memorial Marker on Tuesday, March 22, at the Tehama District Fairgrounds.
The Blue Star Memorial is a project of National Garden Clubs Inc. The beautiful bronze plaque honors men and women, past, present, and future, who have served in the Armed Forces.
Throughout the United States there are more than 3,000 Blue Star Memorials, such as Blue Star Highway Markers found along dedicated highway locations, and Blue Star Memorials and By-Way Markers in National Garden Club-approved locations like Veteran’s Halls, Veteran’s homes, health care facilities, cemeteries, parks, and other civic locations.
Judy Paul, Red Bluff Garden Club president, welcomed the guests and was the master of ceremony for the program. The Reverend Maryly Adair gave the invocation, followed by theRed Bluff Honor Guard, under the direction of VFW Commander Tom Epperson, presenting the Colors, leading the Pledge of Allegiance, retired the Colors and did Taps to end the ceremony.
The Red Bluff High School Forte Choir, under the guidance of Diane Hassey, sang the National Anthem and God Bless America.
“Their festive dress, poise, and performance were much appreciated by all, a beautiful addition to our patriotic ceremony,” Paul said.
The plaque was dedicated by Shirley Lipa, co-chair of the Blue Star Project for California Garden Clubs, Inc. Lipa is from Fortuna.
“It was wonderful that she was able to be part of our ceremony,” Paul added.
She said the Red Bluff Garden Club is proud to have been able to purchase and install the beautiful memorial at the fairgrounds.
“Thank you to the community for supporting our projects like the Christmas Green Sale, our big Plant Sale coming up April 23, and the Fair Flower Show,” Paul said. “Our objectives are to encourage and educate the public about horticulture, gardening, conservation of natural resources, and civic beautification.”
Members of the club welcome the community to take a moment to stop and enjoy the Blue Star Memorial at the fairgrounds. It is located near the Peace Officer’s Memorial close to the front entrance.
“In the shade of the tree, one can reflect on and honor those who have served and protected us,” Paul said.