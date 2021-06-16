The 2021 boating season is up and rolling in the Northstate as weather continues to warm up. Law enforcement and state parks officials are reminding those recreating on the water to be safe, make sure they have the proper safety equipment on their vessels, and to make sure their vessels are seaworthy and in good working order.
The following information is shared by authorities for boating enthusiasts:
Boat operators between the ages of 16-40 years are required to have a California Boater’s Education Card in their possession while operating a recreational vessel.
No person between the ages of 12-15 years shall operate a vessel powered by a motor of greater than 15 horsepower, or a vessel that exceeds 30 feet in length and is designed to use wind as its principal source of propulsion, unless the person is accompanied in the vessel by a person who is at least 18 years of age and who is attentive and supervising the operation of the vessel.
There should be one readily accessible life jacket/Personal Floatation Device (PFD) on board a vessel for every person on the vessel. The life jacket must be serviceable, of proper size and fit, and labeled Coast Guard-approved. This includes paddle craft users.
All children under the age of 13 years must wear a life jacket on board a recreational vessel that is not anchored, moored, or beached. This does not apply to a child under 13 years who is on a sailboat and is restrained by a harness tethered to the vessel or on a vessel with an enclosed cabin. The life jacket must be worn outside the cabin. The life jacket must be serviceable, of proper size and fit, and labeled Coast Guard-approved.
A serviceable United States Coast Guard-approved marine type fire extinguisher shall be required on all recreational vessels. Be sure to check the label for mounting requirements. *There was a recall on Kidde brand fire extinguishers over the last few years. Double-check the fire extinguishers in your boat. For more information, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/kidde-recalls-fire-extinguishers-with-plastic-handles-due-to-failure-to-discharge-and.
All vessels, which includes personal watercraft, paddleboards, kayaks, canoes, etc. are required to carry a whistle, horn, or some other mechanical sound device.
There needs to be one immediately accessible Type IV throwable PFD on all recreational vessels over 16 feet. The throwable PFD must be serviceable and labeled Coast Guard-approved.
A ski flag shall only be displayed whenever a skier is down, a rope or water ski or other water sport device is in the water. Once a skier is up, the flag must be lowered. The ski flag shall not be displayed at any other time.
Proper navigation lights are required on all vessels; no water skiing, and no Personal Watercraft (PWC) operations from sunset to sunrise.
All vessel operators need to reduce speed only to maintain steerage when a law enforcement or fire vessel has their blue lights displayed (Refer to 652.5(d) of the Harbors and Navigation code).
Be aware of the speed limit restrictions on all bodies of water that have limitations.
Be aware of excessive debris and land just under the water surface on lakes and rivers and other waterways. Always maintain a proper look out.
Beware of carbon monoxide around vessels. Make sure to shut off the engine while stopped and/or swimming.
Do not drink and drive and maintain a sober driver.
Conduct a pre-season vessel inspection before going out on the water. This includes all the above-mentioned safety equipment, but it also includes checking your engine fluids, batteries, belts and hoses, and condition of your hull.
Boating safety information is available by visiting www.dbw.ca.gov.
Those enjoying rivers and lakes are reminded these bodies of water are still cold and caution should be taken when entering the water. Excessive amounts of time in the cold water could lead to medical issues.
Everyone is encouraged, and some required, to wear a life jacket when on or near the water.