The body of a Rancho Cordova man who was reported missing following a vehicle accident on South Avenue near Vina on Aug. 17 was located on Monday.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Paul Seagraves crashed a pickup into a tree while traveling on South Avenue near Vina on Aug. 17. When CHP officers arrived at the crash no one was located in or near the pickup, which had major damaged from the impact.
The pickup was reportedly not registered to Seagraves and CHP was not aware the man was missing until contacted by his family.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, CHP and Tehama County Sheriff's Office personnel met in the area of the crash and began an extensive search for the missing man. Unable to locate Seagraves, the search was suspended until more leads could be gathered.
CHP reported Seagraves body was located in an orchard on Monday, Aug. 23 about a mile and a half from the original search area.
The Tehama County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy on the body and an investigation into his death is ongoing.
“It does not appear Mr. (Paul) Seagraves died as a result of the crash,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said. “However, it does appear he may have died at his own hand following the crash.”
Lt. Mike Wells of the Citrus Heights Police Department said the department had issued a $1 million felony warrant for Seagraves' arrest on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years, just previous to his death.