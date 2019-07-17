A pipe bomb on Jelly’s Ferry Road near the southbound Interstate 5 freeway on-ramp had to be deactivated by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad on Tuesday, reported the California Highway Patrol.
CHP received a call around 10:12 a.m. from a man driving in the area who had stopped to pick up a piece of equipment that had fallen off this truck and noticed the pipe bomb in the roadway.
The surrounding roadways were closed in preparation for the bomb squad to do its job.
At no time were any of the surrounding residences or traffic on the freeway affected by the incident, reported the CHP Red Bluff Office.
The bomb squad evaluated the device and found it to be suspicious and destroyed the pipe bomb in place, while emergency medical and fire personnel staged nearby if needed.
After the device was destroyed all roadways, including the freeway on-ramp and Jelly’s Ferry Bridge, were reopened, CHP said.
The incident is under investigation and at this time CHP is trying to find out who may have placed the device on the roadway.
The Red Bluff Area CHP office is asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the office at 527-2034.