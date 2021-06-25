A resident in the area of Liberal and Orchard avenues at Interstate 5 in Corning called the California Highway Patrol on Thursday to report finding what they believed to be a pipe bomb on their property.
As they investigated the call, the CHP requested the Butte County Interagency Bomb Squad to respond to the incident, reported the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
The bomb squad determined the object was in fact an explosive device and rendered it safe by onsite detonation.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff's Office at 530-529-7900 or the Butte County Interagency Bomb Squad at 530-538-7321.