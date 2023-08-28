For nearly 109 years, Corning has been home to troops with Boy Scouts of America – however, that era may be coming to a close at the end of the year.
The oldest scout troop in town, Troop 5 sponsored by the Corning Rotary Club, may have to put away its books and badges due to a lack of parental support, according to Rotarian Steve Kimbrough, the Rotary Club liaison with the troop.
“The problem seems to be parent participation in youth groups throughout the community,” Kimbrough added.
In years back the town was home to Troop 108, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), and Troop 62, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, which eventually merged with Troop 5
Corning Troop 108 was dissolved in December 2019 when the LDS church concluded its 105-year relationship as a chartered organization with all Boy Scouts of America programs around the world.
“I talked to the district commissioner and she told me Troop 5 was the only Scout troop left in Tehama County,” Kimbrough added. “We welcome boys and girls in the troop. It is so much fun, but we need more support to sustain our charter.”
Ross Turner, who was Troop 5 scoutmaster from 1965 to 2019, believes the decline of interest in scouting is due to boys and girls having other opportunities and activities, and that the tenets of scouting aren’t as popular as they once were.
“I’m very sad to see this decline of a wonderful activity for our youth,” he said. “But, the times are changing and this is proof of that fact.”
He noted that Troop 5 was the fifth oldest Boy Scout troop in the western U.S. The troop was established around 1914, but was temporarily disbanded during World War I due to lack of leadership.
Re-established by Robert Hedgespeth in 1922, the troop flourished and over the years two other local troops, 8 and 9, consolidated with Troop 5.
"During World War II, Troop 5 helped with the war effort in the Corning area by helping with gardens, scrap metal, rubber and paper drives," Turner said.
Corning's Rotary Club became Troop 5's sponsor in 1940. Leaders over the years have included Al Burling, Dave Hughes, Dr. John F. Winslow and Turner.
"Troop 5 has worked with more than 2,500 boys being members and more than 100 young men getting the Eagle Scout Award," said Turner, who himself joined boy scouts in 1953 and became an Eagle Scout in 1956.
One of Troop 108’s Eagle Scouts was Kyle Skousen, now a family man living in Idaho.
"Through scouting I learned to set and achieve goals, but I also had a lot of fun going camping, deep sea fishing, and just plain and simply learning about things I didn't know," Skousen said. "I was the third one in my family to become an Eagle Scout." His older brothers, Daniel and Christopher, set the example for him.
Kimbrough said Troop 5 currently has three potential Eagle Scouts working on their projects to earn that status.
"Boy Scouts is and has been an essential part in helping a lot of young men succeed,” Turner said.
During Boy Scouts of America’s 100th anniversary in 2010, an estimated 44,000 boy scouts, young and old, gathered in Virginia to take part in a National Scout Jamboree.
Although an era of scouting has come to an end in Corning, salute with three fingers and say the words, “be prepared,” and just about anyone will recognize the salute and motto of Boy Scouts of America.
Anyone interested in joining or supporting Scout Troop 5 can contact Steve Kimbrough at 530-520-0156.