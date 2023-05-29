It was day like no other for most of the Corning High School students who took part in the first-ever student-involved branding day at the school’s Rodgers Ranch.
About 20 agriculture class students volunteered to take part in the event, which included cowboys on horseback roping this spring’s calves, followed by the students mugging (holding down) the registered Black Angus animals, branding with an electric brander, and giving nasal and subcutaneous vaccinations.
All this took place will the rest of the ag-class students watched from outside the corral housing about a dozen cows and their calves.
Under the direction of the school’s agriculture class teachers, Emily Brown, Nolan Kee and Bob Safford, the branding gave an up-close and hands-on opportunity for students to learn the ropes of everyday ranch work.
August Kee, a ninth-grade students, said he was a little nervous to take part.
“But I’m really excited too. I’m going to brand that heifer they just roped. This is pretty fun and a great opportunity,” he added. “I’m around farm animals a lot, just not cattle so much.”
Corning High School senior, Gabriel Mojica Palafox, said he was ready to go and looking forward to the chance to get right in the thick of things and learn how to give vaccinations.
“I’ve been accepted to U.C. Davis veterinary school so this is right up my ally of what I look forward to doing as a career,” he added.
When high school seniors Bryce Rodgers and Xander Houston got finished volunteering to mugging a big bull calf, they both said it was a lot harder than they expected.
“But I would love to do it again,” Houston said.
“That was a big calf and it was hard to hold him down, but it was great,” Rodgers said.
On horseback to rope the calves and help on the ground was Randy Jones, Kyle Brown, Justin Bulmer and Cameron Buckingham.
Right in the thick of things was ag-teacher Emily Brown who has taken part in such events many, many times, and said she was really proud of the students and the way they jumped right in to do their part.
“Most of these kids have never even touched a calf, nonetheless held one down, branded it and gave it a shot,” she added.
Safford helped each of the students who volunteered to brand, handle the electric branding iron, including Associate Principal Jason Armstrong who wanted turn at being a ranch-hand.
Previous to the branding the students enjoyed a tri-tip barbecue and following the branding took part in stations where they learned to rope, brand and horsemanship.
The 178-acre Rodgers Ranch gives Corning High School students in the classroom and on-the-ground opportunities in the world of agriculture, including horticulture, orchard management, raising and showing livestock, natural resources, wildlife, ag-science, and much more.