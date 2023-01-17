Residents are being cautioned to stay away from the Flournoy Avenue Bridge between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue that collapsed on Feb. 9 due to flood waters undermining the bridge’s base structure.
Flournoy Avenue is still accessible from either Kirkwood Road or Marguerite Avenue, but has been closed in the middle by Tehama County Public Works with cement barriers on each side of the damaged bridge which crosses Burch Creek.
Public Works Director Jim Simon reported to the county Board of Supervisors during its Jan. 10 meeting that rushing storm waters laden with debris undermined the bridges abutments and banks until the entirety of the bridge’s west-end gave way.
Costs, funding and a timetable for repairs/replacement and reopening of the bridge is unknown at this time, according to Public Works, but has the possibility of at least two years.