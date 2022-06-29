The Corning Chamber of Commerce is attempting to bring back the renown Corning Bed Races this year for the annual Olive Festival. But the Chamber is in need of the community’s help to do so.
The bed races take place down Solano Street on the Friday night before the Oct. 8 Olive Festival and consists of teams pushing a bed on wheels down the street while at the same time one of the team members switches shirts with another team member – yes, this is an actual and very popular event!
Of the original four, the Chamber has only been able to locate three racing beds still in working condition The three beds have been in retirement and in serious need to repair and tune-ups.
“We are asking the community for support in bringing back the bed races and help us restore the three beds we now have. We would also really like to construct a fourth bed if possible,” said Christina Hale, Chamber manager. “We are asking folks to ‘sponsor a bed’ by donating funds, supplies or labor to bring these beds back to their race glory before the event in October.”
The beds will need new tubes/tires, sanded down and repainted, possible welding and new nuts, bolts and screws.
“Anyone who can donate to our racing beds renovation project will receive special recognition on all Olive Festival prints and at the event as well,” Hale added.
Anyone who would like to donate or have further information on the racing beds project contact the Corning Chamber of Commerce for details by calling 530-824-5550.
In addition, any group, business, club, or friends who would like to be a four-person Bed Race Team can contact the Corning Chamber of Commerce at 530-824-5550.
“It is up to us to keep our community traditions active for generations to come,” Hale said.