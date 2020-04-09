Varcomm, a broadband company, is working on plans for supporting residential customers during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free and reduced broadband access to low-income individuals and families with children grades K-12 for the next 60 days in Rancho Tehama. Varcomm is offering free broadband access to new customers and reduced monthly broadband fees to existing customers.
“Families are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re committed to keeping you and yours safe and connected” Eric Votaw, president and CEO of Varcomm, said. “We understand, times are difficult, and we want to ensure those who cannot afford broadband services have the basic essential access they need.”
To verify eligibility for this offer, residents will be asked to provide documentation from qualifying low-income programs. For more information, please call 1-888-539-5234 or go to www.varcomm.net.
Varcomm is committed to meeting the needs of its customers and this announcement enhances previous commitments Varcomm made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; Varcomm has also stopped charging late payment fees, suspended disconnects for customers who are impacted by the pandemic and opened up free Wi-Fi hotspots for students in Ducor and Rancho Tehama.
“We believe that supporting our customers and providing necessary communication services during these trying times is important to public safety and important to the continued success of our kids and students throughout California,” Votaw added. “This offering would not be possible without the generous support from our vendors that include Shaun Plummer, Director of Wireless Solutions, from Core Telecom Systems based in St. Louis, MO and SmartRG, an ADTRAN Company.”
Their efforts enabled this offering by donating the wireless routers. Varcomm has made signing easy through its website at www.varcomm.net and it’s Facebook page at Varcomm-Broadband.