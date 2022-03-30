Artist Toni Gaylord drew her first horse in kindergarten and amazed her teacher with how advanced her drawing was. Encouraged by the positive feedback from her parents and others her passion for art grew.
Gaylord will be one of the featured artists in the "Brushes, Broncos & Buckaroos" April exhibit at the Main Event Gallery in keeping with the Round-Up tradition in Red Bluff.
Also featured will be the Western Impasto art of Patti Mackey, Native American art and more of the painted horses by Tehama Creatives.
An artists reception will be Friday, April 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 710 Main St., Red Bluff, and the exhibit will run through May 7.
Gaylord's impressionist style paintings are fresh and spontaneous and full of color and movement, sometimes having a contemporary flair. She has been greatly influenced by the works of Chagall, Van Gogh and Georgia O'Keefe and also follows the works of more recent artists that she receives a lot of inspiration from.
"I was just one of those kids that always drew," Gaylord said. “Even out playing as a child I was always looked at things thinking they would make a cool drawing or painting."
Her mother was very good at drawing, but never pursued it. She would often doodle while talking on the phone leaving her great artwork lying around by the phone or on the table.
Art was always encouraged in their home. When the family went to the city they would go to art museums or art shows. As a kid, Gaylord and her four siblings were given a game to play called Masterpiece. It was fun while they learned about the master artists and their history.
In high school Gaylord eagerly took all the art classes she could. She was inspired by her art teacher. Mr. Ferguson, and learned a lot. "I took college art classes too, anything to drink it all up in the art world" she said. While there she won art competitions with her paintings.
Married and raising a family Gaylord dabble some with art, but didn't have a studio space for her artwork.
"It wasn't until after being in a high pressured corporate position, that I quit that job and took 10 months off to get my life back and take a breath, that's when I picked up my paintbrushes again after 30 years," said Gaylord. That was about 3 years ago.
The first thing she did was join the Red Bluff Art Association and became involved in the art community.
"That was the start of it and I just jumped in and began working again in watercolors and acrylics," Gaylord added. "My art is eclectic but my style is similar to what it always has been. I used to do a lot of Pop-Art but as I've matured I just really love western art with a little contemporary flair to it. That's what's been my focus, but sometimes it's just whatever my mood is at the time.
Gaylord is also part of the Tehama Creatives and has designed and painted several murals in Red Bluff and some of the colorful horses beginning to appear around town.
She has reached a point where she can make a part-time income doing what she loves and likes experimenting with different styles when she has special requests.
Art in some form is an important part of Gaylord's daily life.
"I don't want to miss a day of it and love reaching people with my art. If you have a natural gift, share it,” she added.
The event is sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council. Main Event Gallery hours are 11a.m.-5 p.m.,Thursday through Saturday.
For information email tcacarts.gmail.com.