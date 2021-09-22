Tehama County is known for the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale in January, and cattle ranchers know that September is bull sale time at Byrd Cattle Co. in Los Molinos and Tehama Angus Ranch in Gerber.
The Byrd Sale was Sept. 3, and the event article in Angus Sale Report mentioned 94 bulls sold averaged $7,240, with a top of $40,000 for BCC California Gold 0534 selling to Bovagene, Rocklin. Alan Shufelberger of Redding purchased seven of the high selling bulls.
First time I have missed a Byrd Cattle Co. sale in years. I remember 20 years ago when the sale was just after 9-11, and Dan Byrd had been back east and trying to get home in time for the sale was a big adventure since planes were not flying, no rental cars available. Can’t remember how he finally got home, but Bill and I were glad to see Dan had made it, in time for the sale at their Proberta ranch.
At crowd at the Tehama Angus Ranch Sale was smaller than past years for the Thursday, Sept. 16 night dinner with guest speaker Paul Dykstra, assistant director of Supply Management and Analysis for Certified Angus Beef – (CAB.)
Brisket is not my favorite cut of beef, but it was smoked, long and slow and so tender I cut it with a plastic knife. And delicious! If I hadn’t been so full, I would have gone back for seconds.
The luncheon of beef tostados on Friday was delicious, thanks to La Corona for beans, tostados, salsas, Tehama Angus Beef and the crew that stepped up to prepare and serve the tostado bar - Sharon Finn, Diane Kirchner, Kendra McCluskey, Alethea Cormany, Rochelle Thompson, Callie Martinez, Linda Borror, Erin Borror and her mother, Sheila Daley.
Fun visiting with people we hadn’t seen since last year at the sale.
Guest bar tenders included Andy Cox and Diane Kirchner. Erin Borror had made a large container of her cowboy margaritas, and people were surprised when they thought it was lemonade!
Before the start of the sale, Bill Borror presented John Rodgers with a hand crafted chair.
Western Video Market posted, “Since 1993 our very own John Rodgers has been selling the prestigious Tehama Angus Bull Sale, along with fellow auctioneer Rick Machado. Today Tehama Angus patriarch Bill Borror honored John with a chair he crafted himself as a retirement gift. Bill gave a heartfelt presentation about taking a chance with a couple of auction yard auctioneers that didn’t know anything about the purebred business. And, here we are.”
Jerry York remembered the auctioneer used to be Kenneth Trout until he retired.
Several buyers were not there in person, but since the sale was on DVAuction and you could bid on your computer, travel distance didn’t matter. I heard there were 13 successful online buyers.
ST Genetics, Navasota of Texas purchased the first bull in the auction, Tehama Patriarch J304, a son of Tehama Patriarch F028 who had sold in the 2018 sale to ABS Global.
Sale catalog read. “Calves are born light and begin to shine at 3-4 months of age. Patriarch combines phenotype and genotype to build a cowherd around.” He was the sale topper at $75,000.
Lot 96 in auction sold for $30,500 to Traynham Ranch, Arbuckle. He was Tehama Blueprint J024, a son of Woodhill Blueprint. Sale catalog read, “Blueprint combines moderate birth weight, adequate growth and added carcass merit.” He was a spring bull, born Feb. 15, 2020.
Lot 30 was Tehama Blueprint J337, a son of Woodhill Blueprint. He sold for $26,000 to Grimmius Cattle, Hanford. This was a fall bull born August 13, 2020.
Another spring bull, Lot 144 Tehama Chaps J167, born April 2, 2020, sold for $25,000 to Rava and Mason Mallory, King City.
Second bull in the auction sold to Pied Piper Farm in Hamlin, Texas, third bull went to Parsnip Peak Cattle, Jordan Valley, Oregon, and then Richard Hamilton, of Hamilton Brothers, Rio Vista purchased his first of six bulls. Fifth bull to sell went to Tyler Martinez of Martinez Cattle, Red Bluff. Sixth and seventh bulls to Parsnip Peak Cattle.
Volume buyer of eight bulls was Holzapfel Ranch out of Willows.
Seven bulls to Marty Williamson of Boston Ranch, Co. of Exeter.
Six bulls went to Tyler Seal of Lee, Nevada; Richard Hamilton of Hamilton Brothers, Rio Vista.
Five bulls bought by Logan and Dallice Nuttall, Susanville; Antelope Creek Cattle Company, Red Bluff.
Four bulls sold to John Hambey, Soledad; Ty Mora, Covelo; Kirk Scown, Jordan Valley, Oregon; Joe Zanone of Zanone Ranch, Ferndale.
Tehama County Cattlemen and women buying bulls were Steve & Peggy Zane, Paynes Creek; Doug White of White and Son, Corning; Tyler Martinez; and Antelope Creek Cattle Co.
In all, 122 bulls averaged $7,043. The 49 spring bulls averaged $7,184, and the 73 bulls born in the fall averaged $6,949.