Bundy honored for 20 years of service

The Dec. 22 Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting was the last for Burt Bundy to serve on the board. After his current two terms of service, Bundy retired from office deciding not to run in the March election.
Bundy, who represented District 5, was honored during the meeting by Supervisor Bob Williams who presented him with a plaque recognizing him for 20 years of faithful and dedicated service, and a resolution from State Sen. Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher.
First elected to supervisor in 1981, Bundy served through 1993, and then threw his political hat back into the ring in 2013.
“It is my privilege and pleasure to serve with you on various things through all these years,” Williams said. “I very much appreciate your wisdom and comments.”
Williams, as a side story, recalled the years of serving with Bundy on the Tehama County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
“For all these years, whenever the Farm Bureau needed assistance we would call on Burt and Joyce Bundy. They were always there to help and volunteer,” he added.
Bundy's family, including wife, Joyce, joined him as Williams presented the plaque, resolution, thank you cards and gift cards.
With emotion in his voice, Bundy thanked the board, his family and others in the community for their support over his years of service to the residents in the county.
Bundy thanked his family and colleagues as well as Tehama County residents.
On Jan. 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Tehama County Superior Court, Bundy's successor, John Leach, will be sworn into office as Tehama County Supervisor District 5.