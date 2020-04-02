Burglary suspect caught

A man suspected in the burglary of four businesses in Corning was arrested following a chase with police on March 27.
Brandon Wade Garry, 35, of Corning is accused of breaking into Olive City Auto Repair, the 7-Eleven store, Flying Boat Chinese Restaurant and Prime Cut Hair Design.
Corning police said during the nigh hours of March 22 and 23, a vehicle at Olive City Auto Repair was broken into, and the restaurant and hair salon burglarized.
In all three incidents, the businesses’ power was turned off at the breaker box and force used to enter the properties, reported the police department.
Video obtained by police from Olive City Auto Repair showed a man wearing a distinctive black jacket and San Francisco Giants hat, carrying a blue backpack.
Officers matched the description with that of a suspect in a March 23 theft from the 7-Eleven store on Solano Street. The suspect in that case was allegedly identified by police as Garry.
Police said they saw Garry riding a bicycle into the Martini Plaza on Solano Street around 1:40 p.m. on March 27, and attempted to make contact with him.
Garry reportedly rode his bike away from the officers who gave pursuit to the railroad tracks near Butte and Third streets where Garry crashed his bike on the tracks.
He was arrested and following medical clearance, booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, possession of a dirk or dagger, possession of methamphetamine and violation of parole.
Property reported stolen from the businesses include styling tools, electronics and food. Damage was done to windows, doors, and locks during the burglaries.