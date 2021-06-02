California is entering its second consecutive dry year and braces for what could be another devastating wildfire season, reports CalFire.
The increasing fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting CalFire officials to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Areas of Tehama and Glenn counties, taking effect Tuesday, June 1, and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.
The burn suspension also includes all unincorporated areas of Tehama County, except for the communities of Mineral, Childs Meadows, Deer Creek, and Mill Creek. The burn suspension in these areas will go into effect Monday, June 14, unless fire conditions require an earlier burn suspension.
CalFire said residents should check with their local fire officials for burning restrictions in the Capay Fire District or if they live in portions of Glenn County that are not in the SRA. Burning is not allowed within the City of Red Bluff.
The City of Corning has also suspended burn permits as well, and bans all residential outdoor burning of debris and landscape debris until further notice.
While wildfires are a natural part of the state's landscape, the fire season in California and across the West is starting earlier and ending later each year.
Warmer spring and summer temperatures, reduced snowpack, and earlier spring snowmelt create longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation and make forests more susceptible to severe wildfire, CalFire states.
“Last year, California experienced its most destructive fire season in the states known history. Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to minimize the damage they cause is through education, prevention and mitigation efforts,” said Chief Thom Porter, CalFire director. “We are relying on the public to be ready.”
Since January 1, 2021 CalFire and firefighters across the state have already responded to over 2,615 wildfires. While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, CalFire is asking residents to take that extra time to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.
CalFire provides the following tips to help prepare homes and property:
Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures.
Landscape with fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.
Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.
The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a CalFire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.
The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.
For additional information on how to create defensible space, home hardening, evacuation planning and how to be prepared for wildfires, as well as tips to prevent wildfires,
visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.