Businesses on Solano Street in Corning needing new awnings now have a way to do so through the city’s Awning Grant Program.
The program applies to businesses between Third and Sixth streets and businesses located on Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets from Solano Street to the first alleyway.
“The program is proposed to be limited to this confined area as it is the most distressed area of the city, and also to result in the most visual impact,” said City Manager Kristina Miller.
The program’s $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be administered by 3CORE, which will develop a simple application process for property/business owners interested in utilizing the opportunity. Of the $250,000 in program funding, $12,340 will go to 3CORE for administrative payment.
Business/property owners who apply and are granted program funding will be responsible for removing any old awnings from the site.
Approved applicants, which will be on a first-come first-served basis, will be able to choose from a city-provided list of cloth awning types and colors.
“Awning colors are varied, except for a few colors that tend to fade quickly, such as red,” Miller said.
The city will then issue a request for proposals for the work to engineer and install the awnings.
This is a grant program and businesses/property owners who utilize will not have to repay the costs for the awning or installment.
The City Council approved the program and contract with 3CORE unanimously.
For more information on the awning program call City Hall at 530-824-7034.