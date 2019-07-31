The discussion for Friday’s second annual Collaborative Business Owner Meeting in Red Bluff will be workforce attraction, retention and development, said the Tehama County Economic Development Team which is partnering with
Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium, United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development California State Director Kim Dolbow Vann, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, and Rural County Representatives of California to bring the stakeholder’s meeting to Tehama County.
The meeting will begin be 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, at the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S. Jackson St, Red Bluff.
Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams said, “We’re thrilled to invite local business owners back for the second annual stakeholder’s meeting. Last year was very successful and productive and we expect the same from this year’s event.”
The above organizations will gather with invited local business stakeholders to discuss barriers to success, with a panel discussion on solutions and best practices.
State and federal members will discussion workforce programs and incentives available to businesses. Director Vann will be announcing an exciting collaboration between Tehama County Economic Development and USDA.
“This is a great opportunity for local business owners to collaborate on workforce development and we’re excited to host the discussion,” Tehama County Supervisor Steve Chamblin said.