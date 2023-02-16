The Butte College Small Business Development Center is offering several small business workshops and training in March. Pre-registration is required for each workshop/training by going online: https://www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/, or call, Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), 2480 Notre Dame Blvd., Chico, 530-895-9017 to register and for information.
- How to Start a Successful Food Truck Business:
Workshop and training on Thursday, March 9, 9-11 a.m., at Butte College Glenn County Center,
1366 Cortina Drive, Orland. Cost is free. Must register to attend.
The training will on the nuts and bolts of starting a food truck business. Topics will include the
differences in purchasing or leasing a truck, how commissaries work, health permit and requirements,
financing, and what financial and time investment will be.
- Attract, Engage, and Retain Great Employees:
Workshop and training on Thursday, March 16 from 9-11a.m. at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster St., Colusa. Cost is free, but registration is required.
How do you “optimize” the talent on your team? How do you attract, and select great employees? How do you know if they are happy and planning to stay? What’s the best way to identify what’s getting in the way of each team member offering their best and highest contributions? This 2-hour rapid-fire workshop that will help improve company culture, engagement, and retention. This learning event will be facilitated by Melissa Ortiz, business owner and talent optimization expert.
- The Basics of Bookkeeping:
The workshop will be Wed., March 22,from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., at Holiday Inn, 2810 Main St., Red Bluff and on Thurs., March 23, from 9-11 a.m. at Colusa city Hall, 425 Webster St. Colusa. Cost is free. Pre-register to attend.
Learn basic concepts for setting up bookkeeping and develop an understanding of financial statements to better manage a business. Learn and understand common terms used in bookkeeping to converse confidently with lenders and financial advisors. Learn key concepts for good record keeping for a business.
- ServSafe Food Safety Training and Certification Workshop
Workshop is on Thursday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Butte College Small Business Development Center, 2480 Notre Dame Blvd., Chico. The cost is $120 per person prepaid (includes
ServSafe textbook), or $80 prepaid (exclude book).
California Uniform Retail Food Facility Law requires re-testing and re-certification of competence in Food Safety and Sanitation every 5 years. Re-taking and successfully passing this required test is necessary to renew your certification. This course includes the National Restaurant Association ServSafe® exam, ServSafe Essentials, manual, Scranton (test sheets) and certificate. The training is recognized by the State of California Health Department and fulfills State Certification obligations.
Pre-registration is required (credit card payment only). To Register: Call Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), at 530-895-9017 or email konuwaso@butte.edu