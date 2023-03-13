The Butte College Small Business Development Center is offering several small business workshops and training in March. Pre-registration is required for each workshop/training by going online: https://www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/, or call, Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), 2480 Notre Dame Blvd., Chico, 530-895-9017 to register and for information.
Attract, Engage, and Retain Great Employees:
Workshop and training on March 16 from 9-11a.m. at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster St., Colusa. Cost is free, but registration is required. This 2-hour rapid-fire workshop that will help improve company culture, engagement, and retention. This learning event will be facilitated by Melissa Ortiz, business owner and talent optimization expert.
The Basics of Bookkeeping:
The workshop will be March 22 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Holiday Inn, 2810 Main St., Red Bluff and on March 23 from 9-11 a.m. at Colusa city Hall, 425 Webster St. Colusa. Cost is free. Pre-register to attend.
Learn basic concepts for setting up bookkeeping and develop an understanding of financial statements to better manage a business. Learn and understand common terms used in bookkeeping to converse confidently with lenders and financial advisors. Learn key concepts for good record keeping for a business.
ServSafe Food Safety Training and Certification Workshop
Workshop is on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Butte College Small Business Development Center, 2480 Notre Dame Blvd., Chico. The cost is $120 per person prepaid (includes
ServSafe textbook), or $80 prepaid (exclude book).
California Uniform Retail Food Facility Law requires re-testing and re-certification of competence in Food Safety and Sanitation every 5 years. Re-taking and successfully passing this required test is necessary to renew your certification. This course includes the National Restaurant Association ServSafe® exam, ServSafe Essentials, manual, Scranton (test sheets) and certificate. The training is recognized by the State of California Health Department and fulfills State Certification obligations.
Pre-registration is required (credit card payment only). To Register: Call Butte College Small Business Development Center at 530-895-9017 or email konuwaso@butte.edu