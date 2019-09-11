A Red Bluff man with an alleged large cache of firearms was arrested by the Tehama County District Attorney’s bureau of investigations on Monday, Sept. 9, following a month long investigation.
A restraining order had been issued against Gary Wayne Stiles, 62, after he had reportedly harassed and threatened several people. According to state law, individuals who are under control of a restraining order must surrender all firearms during the time of the restraining order, reported the D.A.’s office.
Information was received by the D.A.’s office that Stiles was in possession of firearms and continuing to harass and threaten individuals after being issued the restraining order.
D.A.’s investigators began looking into the allegations and as a result obtained a search warrant for Stiles’ residence located in a remote area of Vassar Road near Red Bluff.
The warrant was served on Sept. 9 and during the search investigators said they located dozens of firearms and ammunition, some in an underground survival bunker.
According to investigators, the total number of firearms located was seven semi-automatic rifles, which are illegal in California, 53 other firearms, including handguns, rifles and shotguns; more than 50 high capacity magazines and drum magazines capable of holding between 30 to 75 rounds; and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for the weapons.
The underground bunker was a steel room buried approximately 10 feet underground and contained many of the assault weapons and ammunition. All of the weapons and ammunition were seized by the D.A.’s office.
Stiles was located by D.A. investigators in Red Bluff and following an interview the investigators arrested him on suspicion of felony possession of unlawful assault weapons and misdemeanor possession of firearms while restrained by court order. Bail was set at $500,000.
The D.A.’s office said the investigation is ongoing as try to discover the source of the illegal weapons and how Stiles acquired them, with additional arrest possible.
Assisting in the investigation, search and arrest was the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department, Tehama County Major Crimes Task Force, Department of Environmental Health, Red Bluff Police Department, Glenn County District Attorney’s Office, Glenn County Major Crimes Task Force and the California Highway Patrol Air Operations Division.