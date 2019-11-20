As the North State suffers through an extremely dry November fraught with public safety power shutoffs, high fire danger, high winds and wildfires, both Cal Fire and the California Office of Emergency Services state the two agencies are prepared for the potential of continuing critical fire weather.
The National Weather Service predicted the gusty and dry offshore winds and low humidity that poured through the region Wednesday which put Cal Fire and OES on heightened alert and resulted in Pacific Gas and Electric Company power shutoffs to 6,680 customers in Tehama County in areas around Red Bluff but not in city limits, Cottonwood, and Lake California. Wednesday’s high winds, reaching gust up to 40 mph, are expected to subside today.
“The tragic fires that have occurred during this time of year should remind everyone to be prepared for the unexpected. We have increased our staffing, but need the public to remain vigilant as dry north winds can increase the chance of a spark igniting a major fire,” said Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter.
Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said the agencies coordinated closely with state and local government counterparts to ensure all emergency response assets were made available to mitigate the impacts of the most recent wind event.
During times of elevated fire danger, everyone is asked to exercise extreme caution when in or near the wildland or open areas to prevent sparking a fire.
A few helpful reminders and safety tips include:
- Don’t mow or trim dry grass on windy days.
- Never pull your vehicle over in dry grass.
- Ensure campfires are allowed, and if so, be sure to extinguish them completely.
- Report any suspicious activities to prevent arson.
For more fire prevention tips and evacuation steps visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.
Cal Fire increased staffing included firefighting crews and bulldozers, air attack, two tankers and base personnel, fire engines, water tenders, emergency dispatchers, strike teams and support personnel all ready to respond 24/7.