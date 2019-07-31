The Tehama Glenn Unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) is seeking the public’s help in gaining information regarding the theft of a portable 2,000 gallon pumpkin water tank, pictured, that is orange in color and has “CAL FIRE” and “2000 GAL” stenciled on it in white letters.
The incident occurred on Highway 36E approximately 2 miles east of Dales Station between 9 p.m. on July 26, and 6:40 a.m. on July 27. There was also a chrome gated wye attached to the tank. The value of the portable tank is estimated to be approximately $1,500.
Anyone with information concerning the theft of the portable tank or has information on its whereabouts is asked to contact Battalion Chief Mark Frits at 528-5199.