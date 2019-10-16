Cal Fire firefighters have staffed up stations across the state, including Station 12 on Colusa Street in Corning, in response to ongoing extreme fire weather.
“With some of the most destructive and deadliest fires occurring October through December, we need Californians to not be complacent. Wind driven fires move fast, and residents need to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice in the event of a wildfire,” said Chief Thom Porter, Cal Fire director. “We have increased our staffing, but need the public to remain vigilant. It is important to follow evacuation orders and leave early as fires move very fast under these conditions."
Now is the perfect time to make sure residents have emergency supplies and an evacuation plan, he added, noting the tragic fires that occurred around this time last year should serve as a reminder for everyone to be ready for the unexpected.
With extreme fire danger conditions, some areas have already experienced electricity being turned off by utility companies preemptively.
Cal Fire states it is not involved in the decision making of when and where the power is turned off, or when the power will be turned back on when such conditions arise. The only time that Cal Fire will request a power outage from a utility company is when there is an active wildfire around powerlines that firefighters are fighting. The power shut-off request will only be for within the fire area in an effort to provide for the safety of firefighters within that area.
Cal Fire urges everyone to exercise extreme caution when in or near wildlands or open areas to prevent sparking a fire. A few helpful reminders and safety tips include:
- Don’t mow or trim dry grass on windy days.
- Never pull your vehicle over in dry grass.
- Target shoot only in approved areas, use lead ammunition only, and never at metal.
- Check and obey burn bans.
- Ensure campfires are allowed, and if so, be sure to extinguish them completely.
- Report any suspicious activities to prevent arson, see something – say something, Cal Fire advises.
To learn how you can be prepared for wildfires and evacuation steps, visit ReadyForWildfire.org and preventwildfireca.org.