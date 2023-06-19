CalFire Tehama-Glenn Unit is conducting a prescribed burn on 537 acres of grass June 21 and 23 in conjunction with The Nature Conservancy on the conservancy’s Haille Road property in Vina.
Weather permitting, the controlled burn will start daily around 10 a.m. and completed by 5 p.m., CalFire said.
Reasons for the planned burn, according to CalFire, is to promote natural regeneration, enhance wildlife habitat, protect watershed values and reduce overall vegetation to reduce the threat and severity of wildfires.
As the burn will be on Haille Road at Highway 99E, CalFire is advising the communities of Los Molios and Vina to be aware of possibility of heavy smoke in the area and for residents with smoke sensitivities to stay indoors.
CalFire authorities said controlled fires are an essential ecological process in fire dependent ecosystems, such as California wildlands.
“The purpose of this Vegetation Management Project, like any fuel reduction project, is to change the size and composition of the fuels creating a break in fuel continuity, thus reducing fire potential,” said CalFire Fire Prevention Specialist II Kevin Colburn, who is also the unit’s public information officer.
The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the safety of firefighters and residents, CalFire reported. If there are any indications the prescribed burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner, the burn will be cancelled.
In addition to reducing wildfire threats, the burn will provide a live fire training course and instruction for firefighters.
For more information concerning this burn or other CalFire events in the Tehama-Glenn Unit, contact Unit Forester Dawn Pedersen at 530-528-5199, or go online to www.fire.ca.gov.