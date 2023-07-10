The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) is making available nearly $20 million in funding for grants to conserve and protect environmentally important privately-owned forestland.
Administered by CalFire’s Forest Legacy program, the funding works to ensure forests are safeguarded for future generations while also aiding the state in meeting legislated climate and carbon goals.
CalFire officials said protection of the state’s forests through grant funding ensures the continuance of wildlife habitat, recreation opportunities, watershed protection and open space, and supporting sustainable wood product economies.
Under this competitive grant program, CalFire purchases or accepts donations of conservation easements or fee titles of productive forest lands from willing sellers, to encourage long-term conservation throughout the state. The solicitation for these grants will launch in two parts, including a pre-application, which will be ranked and scored, with successful pre-applicants invited to complete a full application.
The pre-application period is open now through July 16.
Invitations to complete a full application will be made by July 28, with the full application period open until Aug. 31.
A field visit by CalFire staff to the potential project properties is required. Applicants will be notified of their full application status by Sept. 15.
A workshop to present the eCivis online application program will be provided prior to opening the full application process.
Visit the Forest Legacy webpage for more information about the program and to access grant guidelines for responding to the solicitation.