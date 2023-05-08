In an effort to make applying for a burn permit easier and more convenient, Calfire has launched a new Online Burn Permit application platform that offers the public a user-friendly process.
“Burn permits are an important education tool for us to ensure Californians know the steps to burn safely”, said Acting State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant. “This new online system will make it easier for not only residents, but also our prescribed fire community to get a permit.”
Burn permits that are available on this platform include residential burning, which is burning outdoors at a single or two-family dwelling unit or residence using burn piles less than 4ft x 4ft. All residential burn permits expire annually on April 30 and a new permit must be applied for starting May 1.
A second burn permit available on the platform is general burning, consisting of agricultural burning, incinerator barrel burning in specific counties, burn piles, small parcels or strips, small plots of grass or weeds, or burn on vacant land. This permit is also used for a hazardous project work that could cause a fire, such as outdoor welding, grinding, metal work and hot work.
The third application is for broadcast burning, which is controlled application of fire to the land for fuels reduction purposes, such as grasslands, shrublands, and oak woodlands. The permits are for projects located within the State Responsibility Area and other jurisdictions where Calfire has authority to require them.
Applicants can now fill out the application form from anywhere they have internet access, said Calfire authorities.
The applicant will receive email confirmations throughout the process and the Calfire will have easy access to the records electronically. Once the application is submitted, a Calfire representative will review and process the information.
If a site visit is required, a Calfire representative will schedule a time with the applicant and move the project forward.
Even with a valid burn permit from Calfire, residents must confirm it is a permissive burn day with their local air quality management agency. The contact phone numbers will appear on the permit.
For more information on the online burn permit application, visit burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.